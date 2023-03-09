RIP Satish Kaushik: PM Modi, celebs offer condolences; 'Chanda Mama is gone,' tweets Akshay Kumar

Satish Kaushik had attended Javed Akhtar’s Holi party on March 7 and posted pictures of the celebrations on social media. The 66-year-old actor passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack. Celebs and fans took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the beloved actor.

The demise of veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik has left the film fraternity shocked. The 66-year-old actor passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack. Celebs and fans took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the beloved actor.

“Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH,” wrote a friend and co-actor Anupam Kher.

“Like a part of my life story is gone. A bit of me wrenched away. Leaving a huge gap. Thank God for your stories, our stories together Satish. They will keep you alive in my heart forever,” wrote filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

“Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you,” added Abhishek Bachchan.

“I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Satish Kaushik. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers,” wrote fellow actor Manoj Joshi.

Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted, “Your humour, art and talent have left an impact on millions but it's your heart and kindness that I will miss most…”

“Rest easy Satish Kaushik ji,” she added.

Akshay Kumar, who first collaborated with Kaushik in 1997’s ‘Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi’, also expressed his condolences. “Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti,” the actor wrote.

Fellow Indian comic legend Johnny Lever also wrote a message on the sudden passing of Kaushik. “The 1st time I met Satish ji was in the year ‘85, he was an Asst. director on an ad film we did together and just last week we were shooting together. A great actor, director and producer. It’s a huge loss for us and the industry. Prayers and condolences for the family,” he wrote.

Here are some other reactions from other celebrities in the industry and beyond.

Satish Kaushik was a regular in Hindi movies in the 1990s and early 2000s and featured in hits like Mr India, Ram Lakhan, and more. He had attended Javed Akhtar’s Holi party on March 7 and posted pictures of the celebrations on social media.