RIP Malayalam actor Innocent: The King of Comedy leaves behind a huge void

Innocent made his debut in the Malayalam film industry in 1972 with the movie Nrityashala directed by AB Raj. Later, he became the master of handling comedy roles in the film industry. In a career spanning more than five decades, Innocent was part of more than 750 movies.

Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala famously known as Innocent, died at 75 on Sunday. He was admitted to the hospital earlier this month.

“He was infected with Covid and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure,” PTI reported.

Innocent was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. Three years later, he declared victory over the disease and wrote about his ordeal in his book, Laughter in the Cancer Ward.

Innocent was born in 1948, in Inrinjalakuda town of Thrissur district in Kerala. The actor was famously known for his comedic roles.

The actor’s last appearance on screen was in 2022 in the Kaduva movie directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and in his career spanned over five decades he has done more than 700 movies including Ramji Rao Speaking, Kilukkam, Mannar Mathai Speaking, Vietnam Colony, Godfather, Nadodikattu, Kalyanaraman and Manichitrathazhu.

The famous Malayalam actor also served as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

After his successful career in the film industry, the actor later entered into politics and won in the 2014 Lok Sabha from the Chalakudy constituency in Kerala as an independent candidate.

Remembering the actor, Dulquer Salman wrote, “We lost the brightest shining star in our constellation. You made us laugh till we cried. You made us cry till our insides hurt. You were an actor of the highest calibre. One of those timeless all-time greats. Beyond that, you were all things wonderful. You were all heart. You were family. To mine. To everyone who watched you on screen. To everyone you met. I’ve had the privilege of knowing you closely. Like my father’s brother. Like an uncle to Surumy and me. You were my childhood. And I grew up to act alongside you. And you regaled us with stories then and now. Always gathering people. Always lifting them up. My thoughts are all over the place. As is my writing. I love you dearly Innocent uncle. Rest in peace.

