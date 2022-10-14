    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment News

    RIP Cartoon Network: Internet erupts in nostalgia as Warner folds studio

    RIP Cartoon Network: Internet erupts in nostalgia as Warner folds studio

    RIP Cartoon Network: Internet erupts in nostalgia as Warner folds studio
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Cartoon Network was responsible for some of the most iconic cartoon shows seen over the past 30 years.

    Following massive layoffs across various studios at Warner Bros, the entertainment giant broke the hearts of millions of fans with reports emerging that Cartoon Network Studios (CNS) will be merged with Warner Bros. Animation. This means Cartoon Network will no longer function as an independent studio. As news of the merger spread, fans who have grown up on the original cartoon programming from Cartoon Network flooded Twitter with nostalgic posts.

    Also Read: Queen release rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury

    "In Animation, run by Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, we are implementing a new streamlined structure in which the development and main production teams will now work across both Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios," said chairman Channing Dungey, in an internal memo obtained by Variety.

    Also Read: MS Dhoni enters film production, to collaborate with Vijay and Mahesh Babu

    Cartoon Network was responsible for some of the most iconic cartoon shows seen over the past 30 years like Dexter's Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, The Powerpuff Girls, Ed, Edd n Eddy, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Samurai Jack, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Ben 10 and more. More recent hits from the studio included works like The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack and Adventure Time.

    The merger comes as part of a wider cost-cutting effort at WBTVG While WBA and Cartoon Network already shared resources on programming, casting, legal, business affairs, and artist relations, the new merger means that Cartoon Network will have no independent say over its creative direction. Though Cartoon Network Studios, Hannah Barbara Studios and Warner Bros. Animation will remain separated in name, the distinction is most likely going to be surface-deep only.

    Apart from the mourning fans, the decision is also a setback for cartoon makers and animators as WBA values IP-based cartoon shows over independent programming that CNS had been known for, reported CartoonBrew. The company has also closed its doors on Warner Bros. Television Workshop, a training ground for talented writers and directors, reported Variety.

    Also Read: From 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' to 'Cheeni Kum' and 'Paa', R Balki’s films have mothers warm as sunshine

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Cartoon NetworkWarner Bros

    Next Article

    From 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' to 'Cheeni Kum' and 'Paa', R Balki’s films have mothers warm as sunshine

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng