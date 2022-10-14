RIP Cartoon Network: Internet erupts in nostalgia as Warner folds studio

By CNBCTV18.com

Cartoon Network was responsible for some of the most iconic cartoon shows seen over the past 30 years.

Following massive layoffs across various studios at Warner Bros, the entertainment giant broke the hearts of millions of fans with reports emerging that Cartoon Network Studios (CNS) will be merged with Warner Bros. Animation. This means Cartoon Network will no longer function as an independent studio. As news of the merger spread, fans who have grown up on the original cartoon programming from Cartoon Network flooded Twitter with nostalgic posts.

RIP Cartoon Network pic.twitter.com/8R30DiTo6U — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) October 12, 2022

RIP Cartoon Network. This video is gonna tear you apart. #cartoonnetworkpic.twitter.com/2DBOvlL6SG — Jedi, you look lonely. (@HassanRonaNhi) October 13, 2022

Thank you cartoon network for making my childhood awesome ❤️. You will be missed.#CartoonNetwork pic.twitter.com/G5Mm0U3eYv — karthik (@NayakKarthik4) October 14, 2022

Cartoon Network Studios is being shut down after 30 years and will be merged with Warner Bros‼️😔 pic.twitter.com/TBCjfXSjmH — RapTV (@Rap) October 13, 2022

Cartoon Network TV channel is shutting down its services after 30 years. The company will be merged with Warner Bros. to create digital content. pic.twitter.com/4vLuYsUyJV — LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 14, 2022

"In Animation, run by Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, we are implementing a new streamlined structure in which the development and main production teams will now work across both Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios," said chairman Channing Dungey, in an internal memo obtained by Variety.

Cartoon Network was responsible for some of the most iconic cartoon shows seen over the past 30 years like Dexter's Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, The Powerpuff Girls, Ed, Edd n Eddy, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Samurai Jack, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Ben 10 and more. More recent hits from the studio included works like The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack and Adventure Time.

The merger comes as part of a wider cost-cutting effort at WBTVG While WBA and Cartoon Network already shared resources on programming, casting, legal, business affairs, and artist relations, the new merger means that Cartoon Network will have no independent say over its creative direction. Though Cartoon Network Studios, Hannah Barbara Studios and Warner Bros. Animation will remain separated in name, the distinction is most likely going to be surface-deep only.