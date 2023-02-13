Rihanna shows off baby bump at smashing Super Bowl show; rep confirms singer is expecting 2nd child

Performing at the Arizona State Farm Stadium, the Barbadian singer took to the stage in an all-red jumpsuit. Unzipped to just below her belly button, the outfit accentuated her baby bump. With her performance, Rihanna has become the first female artist to perform at the Super Bowl while pregnant.

Rihanna, one of the biggest pop artists in the world, appeared at the Super Bowl LVII Finals halftime show with a visible baby bump. Performing at the Arizona State Farm Stadium, the 34-year-old took to the stage in an all-red jumpsuit. Unzipped to just below her belly button, the outfit accentuated her baby bump. With her performance, Rihanna has become the first female artist to perform at the Super Bowl while pregnant. She essentially shrunk down her 18-year-long discography into a 13-minute-long setlist.

With the Super Bowl Finals halftime show being one of the most watched TV moments, Rihanna had expressed slight apprehension about the upcoming performance. The multiple Grammy winner ultimately decided to go ahead with the performance after being inspired by her own motherhood, she told Hollywood Reporter in an interview ahead of the Super Bowl.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she said. “It’s important for my son to see that,” the singer added.

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, did not announce the pregnancy during the show itself. But the singer’s 13-minute performance saw her gently caress the baby bump on stage and was noted for its conspicuous lack of complicated dance numbers, costume changes and no special guests on stage with her. Though in an earlier interview with CBS, the singer had revealed that she would be bringing a surprise “special guest” with her onstage.

The singer has not released a full album since 2016 when she released ‘Anti’, a critical and commercial success. Though she has appeared on multiple tracks since then including two songs in last year’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.