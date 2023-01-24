Republic Day: Five patriotic songs to play this January 26

What better way to celebrate India's Republic Day than through music, the food of love, even patriotic love. Here's our curated list of numbers, headed by A.R. Rahman's Maa tujhe salaam.

One of three national holidays in India, Republic Day is celebrated each year on January 26. This year, the nation will come together to celebrate its 74th Republic Day, marking the anniversary of India officially becoming a sovereign republic. What could be better than playing some of the best patriotic songs that India has to offer to express your love for your country.

Here are some patriotic songs to play this Republic Day:

Maa tujhe salaam – composed by AR Rahman

Maa tujhe salaam is one most patriotic songs to come out of India in recent decades. Composed by A.R. Rahman on the Golden Jubilee of India’s Independence, the song’s video was shot all across India.

Aisa des hai mera – Veer-Zaara

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, Aisa des hai mera is a timeless patriotic number. Talking about the beauty of India’s land and people, the song is perfect for everyone who is trying to express their love for India.

Aye watan tere liye – Karma

Aye watan tere liye from Dilip Kumar’s Karma talks about how Indians have not only given their heart to the country but would also be willing to die for her. The song unifies patriots across religious and communal lines with the common theme of love for India.

Mere rang de basanti chola – The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

Another patriotic song from A.R. Rahman and sung by Sonu Nigam and Manmohan Waris, Mere rang de basanti chola highlights the sacrifice of thousands of Indians who fought to free India at the cost of their own lives. The title is a popular saying that means colouring the cloth with a gold, a euphemism for achieving independence.

Bharat humko jaan se pyara hai – Roja