Renowned Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha no more

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Noted Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passed away late on Tuesday at her residence in Tripunithura. Condoling her demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said she could make her way into hearts of different generations with her acting skills.

Renowned Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha no more
Noted Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passed away late on Tuesday at her residence in Tripunithura. She was 74.
Lalitha is survived by her actor-director son Sidharth Bharathan and daughter Sreekutty. She was married to the legendary Malayalam film director late Bharathan.
Lalitha had been bedridden for the past few months.
Known for her versatility in playing a wide range of characters, Lalitha began her acting career as a theatre artist with KPAC (Kerala People's Arts Club)-- a theatre collective in Kerala, five decades ago.
She forayed into the movie industry in 1969 with 'Koottukudumbam' directed by K S Sethumadhavan.
Lalitha took a break from acting for some time in the late 1970s, but returned in 1983 with 'Kattathe Kilikkoodu', directed by Bharathan.
Condoling her demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said she could make her way into hearts of different generations with her acting skills.
Lalitha was also the chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.
