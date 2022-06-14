Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: 8 quotes by the actor that continue to inspire millions

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 two years ago. He is still remembered and cherished by his fans for his versatile performances, his loving personality, curiosity to learn new things and much more. Sushant was articulate about his thoughts, and never shied away from talking about his view on life. He often shared his inspiring thoughts in the form of quotes, poetry and much more.

Here are eight quotes by the late actor that continue to inspire millions of his fans.

1

Often the difference between what is miserable and that which is spectacular lies is the leap of our faith…

2 “For me, the opposite of happiness isn’t sadness but boredom. If you're excited about doing something then you're happy.0"

3 “I saw birds and serpents, angels and demons swiftly moving hurricanes and a wonderfully chaotic butterfly. Those numerous symbols of being and then, some similar ways of seeing.”

4 Heroes I look up to and the Ones I detest are just different versions of me, in various context(s).

5. Be kind, for everyone we meet is fighting a hard battle.

6. "Passion’ is overrated, ‘presence’, underrated..."

7. "Whatever dream you have, be sure that it is going to happen, and then forget about it. Then you have to come back to the present and be there 100 per cent."

8. Our strong tendency to tell others what is right is the cause of almost all our problems.

Sushant Singh Rajput's team created a website dedicated to the actor. The website is called ‘Self Musing’, which has a collection of his musings, thoughts, ideas and dreams.