Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar on his 48th birth anniversary: Here's how fans are observing the day

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 17, 2023 10:54:24 AM IST (Updated)

Kannada film director R Chandru has given Puneeth Rajkumar a special tribute on his 48th birth anniversary and decided to release his action packed film Kabzaa on March 17.

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the most loved actors in the state. His sudden demise in 2021 left everyone shocked. He died following a cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Puneeth, made his acting debut in 2002 with ‘Appu’, which became his nickname.

This year, on his 48th birth anniversary on March 17, fans have planned special events across Karnataka.


Puneeth Vrath

Puneeth Rajkumar's fans are organising a Puneeth Vrath from March 1 to March 17, as per a viral social media post. The vrath will conclude after darshan of ‘Appu’ on March 18.

As per a News18 report, a special puja will be conducted on March 17 for Puneeth Rajkumar, where his fans will offer a saffron shawl, saffron panache and saffron shirts before a photo of the late actor.

Huge cut-outs and posters have been placed across the state.

On the eve of Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary fans have put up posters around Bengaluru and huge cut-outs of the late actor have been installed near the Narthaki Theatre in Bengaluru.

Special birthday song

Renowned music production house BVM production released a special birthday song on Youtube on March 16.

Gandhagudi releases on Amazon Prime

Prime Video announced that a documentary-feature, ‘GG: Gandhadagudi – Journey of A True Hero’, starring Puneeth Rajkumar, will release on March 17.

Yuvarathna movie re-release

Hombale production banner has re-released Puneeth's last mass commercial entertainer movie,  Yuvarathnaa in theaters on March 17.

Kabzaa release

Kannada film director R Chandru has reportedly given Puneeth Rajkumar a special tribute on his 48th birth anniversary and decided to release his action packed film Kabzaa on March 17.

In honour of Puneeth, ‘Baana Dariyalli’, which stars Ganesh, will also be released on the same day.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Mar 17, 2023 10:34 AM IST
