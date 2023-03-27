Remembering Pradeep Sarkar through his love letter of a film — Parineeta

Even 18 years on, Parineeta, a story plucked from over six decades ago, continues to be timeless and the most precious movie in Sarkar’s filmography. Re-watch it for the incredible music, world-building, and the joie de vivre of a director daring to make his debut at 50.

Writer, director, and ad-filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passed away on March 24 at the age of 67. Though he is celebrated for making several popular Hindi films such as Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007), Mardaani (2014), and Helicopter Eela (2018), Parineeta (2005)—his directorial debut—continues to be the crowning jewel of his Hindi film career.

Starring Vidya Balan (in a memorable debut), Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles, it’s the adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1914 Bengali novella of the same name. Sarkar sets the film in 1962 Calcutta; bolstered with N Natraja Subramanian’s poetic cinematography and Shantanu Moitra’s career-defining music, he gives the teeming metropolis the feel of a city lost in time, long forgotten, akin to a yellowed postcard tucked away in a frayed book kept in a quaint, old library that few frequent.

Calcutta is as much of a central character in the film as Lolita (Balan) or Shekhar (Khan); it is filmed just as prominently and with as much love. Swathes of the city feature not just physically but also through people’s sensibilities, clothes, language, customs, and everyday life. Be it the sprawling havelis in which Shekhar and Lolita live, them singing away Piyu Bole on a tiny boat cruising across Hubli under a luminescent Howrah Bridge, the young women’s love for confectionary from Flurys, their excitement about spending an evening at Moulin Rouge, them gorging on roadside puchkas with relish, or Shekhar and Lolita’s natural, organic, unshakable inclination towards music, Calcutta ebbs and flows in every frame, discourse, and conflict.

What is also striking about Parineeta is how closely it resembles Devdas, another Chattopadhyay classic, adapted to the screen several times, the most recent outing being Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opulent 2002 tragedy starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit. The barebones outline of the two films is the same—two childhood sweethearts in a dreamy Bengal torn apart by family’s disapproval. Although Bhansali sets his saga in a time much earlier, both love stories are rocked by pride, insecurity, jealousy, hearsay, and indecisiveness.

But one major difference sets them apart. The women of Devdas—whether it be Sumitra (Kirron Kher), Parvati (Rai Bachchan) or Chandramukhi (Dixit)—are a great deal bolder and better fleshed-out than the women of Parineeta. They are more fiery, edgy, and exercise ample agency even in a time and place as patriarchal as Chattopadhay’s Bengal.

There is a terrific scene in Devdas in which Paro visits Dev in his bedchamber at midnight, defiant and in love. Another in which she refuses to elope with him on her wedding night and gets married to a much older widower instead. Yet another in which she invites Chandramukhi to her Durga Puja celebrations fully aware of the havoc it might wreak, and one more in which she accepts her love for Devdas in front of her husband and mother-in-law. Similarly, Bhansali accords Sumitra and Chandramukhi several scene-stealing moments too, that establish them as indomitable forces of nature.

Meanwhile, even though she is the eponymous lead, Sarkar’s Lolita exercises her power in a more muted, subdued, roundabout way. Unlike Paro or Chandramukhi, she lets the men around her save the day. She waits, pines, conceals more than she reveals, and allows people to call her names, humiliate her, even assault her physically. Even if you look at the other women—Koel (Raima Sen) and Gayatri (Dia Mirza)—Sarkar uses them more as props than people, purely to further the plot. Koel wordlessly marries a man who is in love with someone else and we are never shown how Gaytatri reacts or what becomes of her after Shekhar decides to not marry her on their wedding night.

But even if Parineeta is no Devdas, it is not Kabir Singh (2019) either; far from it, in fact. When Shekhar hits Lolita in a crucial scene, you realise that on the surface, it’s the same as Kabir slapping Preeti, and yet, there is a world of difference. No, it has little to do with us living in the post-Me Too world of today, more “woke” now than we were in 2005 when Parineeta released. Even for a story set in 1962, Sarkar had the sensibility to denounce what is wrong. Hitting anyone in any setting, no matter the circumstance, cannot be right. But if you absolutely have to show it on screen, the filmmakers need to be extremely mindful of the gaze, the context, and the way they stage it. It makes all the difference.

This is why, even 18 years on, Parineeta, a story plucked from over six decades ago, continues to be timeless and the most precious movie in Sarkar’s filmography. Re-watch it for the incredible music, world-building, and the joie de vivre of a director daring to make his debut at 50.