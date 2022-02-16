Remembering legendary musician Bappi Lahiri, the 'golden' boy of India

Popular music composer Bappi Lahiri died at the age of 69 years on Wednesday morning. He was battling multiple health issues. According to the doctors at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital, where he had been admitted for a month, Lahiri died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences. In a tweet, he said, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

His legacy will forever be etched in people's memory. Over the years, the Kolkata-born musician delivered several hit songs. In fact, he was referred to as the 'disco king' for bringing cabaret music into mainstream Bollywood music.

Early life

He was born into a household with rich music tradition in 1952. His father, Aparesh Lahiri, was a famous Bengali singer, and his mother, Bansari Lahiri, was also well-versed in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. Veteran actor and singer Kishore Kumar was his maternal uncle.

Journey to success

At the young age of just 19 years, Lahiri started his career as a composer with Bengali film, Daadu (1972). The first Hindi film for which he composed music was -- Nanha Shikari (1973). However, the singer-composer's first big Bollywood hit score was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain's Zakhmee (1975). In the years after Zakhmee, Lahiri composed hit music for several movies, including Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi, Shola Aur Shabnam, among others.

In recent times, several of his songs -- Ooh La La from The Dirty Picture, Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday, Tamma Tamma from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and more Areey Pyar Kar Le from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan -- became chartbusters. His last composition was a song called -- Bhankas -- for the 2020 movie Baaghi 3.

Besides Bengali and Hindi, Bappi Lahiri also sang hit numbers in several other languages. In 2021, he revealed that he debuted as an actor in a Kishore Kumar-starrer film -- Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi. The title is similar to Kishore's 1958 film "Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi".

Bappi Lahiri was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award at 63rd Filmfare Awards in 2018.