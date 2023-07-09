Remembering Guru Dutt: From Baazi to Kagaaz Ke Phool – Maverick who left behind an unmatched cinematic legacy

While Guru Dutt enjoyed commercial successes with his earlier films, his later films, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, considered a masterclass in filmmaking today were dismissed at the time. It took years for critics and audience to discover his cinematic brilliance. Unfortunately, he did not live to see it.

"Bollywood won't be Bollywood without Guru Dutt" – every Indian cinephile would agree. Six decades have passed since Guru Dutt directed his last film, however, it's his unmatched legacy that continues.

The cinematic wizard, known for Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Pyaasa (1957), and Baazi (Dutt’s directorial debut and the first Bombay noir, 1951), died at a young age of 39, dejected, heartbroken and failed by the audience and critics alike. As Dulquer Salmaan’s Danny says in R Balki’s Chup: Revenge of an Artist (2022) “The genius maker of ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’ was silenced by the mediocre critics.”

Born on July 9, 1925, Dutt, in his brief career directed a total of eight films, three of which he acted in. At the start of his career, Dutt enjoyed success with tried and tested noir, thrillers, and romcoms like Baazi, Jaal (1952), Aar Paar (1954) and Mr. & Mrs. ‘55 (1955). It was when the filmmaker steered toward realism that things began to change.

Came Kaagaz Ke Phool.

The film tanked at the box office and was quashed mercilessly by the critics. Dedicated to his mentor Gyan Mukherjee, the film told the story of a director’s professional and personal downfall. Kaagaz Ke Phool came at a time when films were seen as a source of escapism and entertainment. Films weren’t supposed to have a sad ending. But Dutt was a rebel and way ahead of his times.

Dutt skillfully created pathos, a realism the audience of the time was not ready to fathom.

“In this studio, many films have been made, are being made and will be made. This studio never changes, and neither does the ambience. Everything remains the same, only the films change and filmmakers change."

The film drew parallel to Dutt’s own life. An unhappy marriage, an alleged affair, alcohol dependence.

It took years for the critics and audience to discover the brilliance of Dutt. Unfortunately, he did not live to see it.