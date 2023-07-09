Remembering Guru Dutt: From Baazi to Kagaaz Ke Phool – Mavrick who left behind an unmatched cinematic legacy

While Guru Dutt enjoyed commercial successes with his earlier films, his later films, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, considered a masterclass in filmmaking today were dismissed at the time. It took years for critics and audience to discover his cinematic brilliance. Unfortunately, he did not live to see it.

"Bollywood won't be Bollywood without Guru Dutt" – every Indian cinephile would agree. Six decades have passed since Guru Dutt directed his last film, however, it's his unmatched legacy that continues.

The cinematic wizard, known for Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Pyaasa (1957), and Baazi (Dutt’s directorial debut and the first Bombay noir, 1951), died at a young age of 39, dejected, heartbroken and failed by the audience and critics alike. As Dulquer Salmaan’s Danny says in R Balki’s Chup: Revenge of an Artist (2022) “The genius maker of ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’ was silenced by the mediocre critics.”

Born on July 9, 1925, Dutt, in his brief career directed a total of eight films, three of which he acted in. At the start of his career, Dutt enjoyed success with tried and tested noir, thrillers, and romcoms like Baazi, Jaal (1952), Aar Paar (1954) and Mr. & Mrs. ‘55 (1955). It was when the filmmaker steered toward realism that things began to change.