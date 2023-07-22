Remembering Chester Bennington: The voice of millennial angst, pain and misery

Linkin Park's frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide on July 20, 2017, following a long tryst with depression and substance abuse. With his demise, the world lost a gifted vocalist, while a generation lost its voice. During the week of his sixth death anniversary, we take a look at some of the band’s most iconic songs, the themes they explored and their deeper, hidden meanings.

The 90s were an interesting decade for Western music , especially on the rock -metal-grunge front. It began with thrash and heavy metal reaching newer heights in the early 90s with Metallica, Megadeth, Pantera, and Anthrax releasing some of their best work. Grunge went mainstream with Seattle leading from the front, with Nirvana, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam finding commercial as well as critical success with their frontmen becoming icons. Rage Against the Machine was slowly establishing itself as a strong force which later evolved into a formidable voice of rebellion.

And the list goes on.

Towards the end of the decade, and at the turn of the new century, came a band, a voice and an album that turned the game on its head and challenged the status quo. Linkin Park, a nu-metal/alternative rock band from California not only broke onto the scene, but also broke a bunch of other things — rules, records and also some bones (moshpits). Formed in the mid-90s in California, the band released their debut album, Hybrid Theory, in 2000 — it continues to be one of the best, most intense and well-executed debut albums of all time.

Hybrid Theory presented an irresistible concoction of heavy guitar riffs, intense lyrics, and hard-hitting drums, a turntable (DJ) and topped it with angsty, high-pitched and inimitable vocals. The album was an instant hit, that only grew in size and stature over the years and vocalist Chester Bennington became an icon and got his name etched on the list of best vocalists of all time. Hybrid Theory achieved the rare feat of ticking all boxes, hitting all the right notes with the audience, which propelled the band into the big league. This assumes significance, especially in today’s era of one-hit wonders and overnight sensations, where getting so many songs from a single album to click with audiences is almost unimaginable, not to mention borderline impossible. For Linkin Park, that was just the beginning.

Over the decade that followed, fans, especially the millennials, developed a stronger connection with the band and its lyrical themes. The most common themes explored by the band were sadness, depression, melancholy, angst, anger, addiction et al. Chester’s vocals started becoming more and more relatable with every passing song, and he gained a reputation as one of the most influential vocalists of all time.

5. Crawling (Hybrid Theory, 2000)

“There's something inside me that pulls beneath the surface

Consuming, confusing

This lack of self-control I fear is never-ending

Controlling, I can't seem

To find myself again, my walls are closing in

Without a sense of confidence

I'm convinced that there's just too much pressure to take

I've felt this way before, so insecure

Crawling in my skin

These wounds, they will not heal

Fear is how I fall

Confusing what is real”

Crawling, which was the second single from their debut album, deals with addiction and substance abuse, exacerbated by a heightened lack of self-control. Bennington had hailed the song as the most literal thing he had ever written and its personal story of substance abuse added extra edge to this song. It won the Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 2002.

4. Breaking The Habit (Meteora, 2003)

“I don't know what's worth fighting for

Or why I have to scream

I don't know why I instigate

And say what I don't mean

I don't know how I got this way

I know it's not alright

So I'm breaking the habit

I'm breaking the habit tonight”

There are two ways to interpret this song – moving on and away from a dangerous, unhealthy relationship or situation, or suicide. The song deals with themes such as pain, confusion, lack of clarity, trauma, angst and taking the appropriate step in finishing it – breaking the habit. Originally written by Mike Shinoda, the song is a reflection of how internal struggles compounded by isolation, shame, and self-worth issues can tragically end in suicide.

3. Numb (Meteora, 2003)

“Can't you see that you're smothering me

Holding too tightly, afraid to lose control?

'Cause everything that you thought I would be

Has fallen apart right in front of you”

This song is a reflection of a broken childhood made worse by crippling mental health issues and parental pressure, and being driven to the extent where people stop feeling a thing — they become numb. The underlying theme deals with the trauma faced by children, especially teenagers when they are forced to be someone they are not, to live a life that do not intend to and all they want to do is break free to become ‘someone less like the rest and more like themselves’.

2. Somewhere I belong (Meteora, 2003)

“I will never know myself until I do this on my own

And I will never feel anything else, until my wounds are healed

I will never be anything 'til I break away from me

I will break away, I'll find myself today

I wanna heal, I wanna feel what I thought was never real

I wanna let go of the pain I've felt so long

(Erase all the pain 'til it's gone)

I wanna heal, I wanna feel like

I'm close to something real

Somewhere I belong”

Somewhere I Belong deals with the struggle and pain of a person who is lost, lonely, alone, out of place, trapped, stuck and in the end, blames it on themselves for their predicament. Another song by Linkin Park highlights the angst of teenagers and millennials who struggle to stay afloat and end up getting lost in nothingness, all they want to do is just let go of the pain, that they have felt for so long.

1. Leave out all the rest (Minutes to Midnight, 2007)

“When my time comes

Forget the wrong that I've done

Help me leave behind some reasons to be missed

And don't resent me

And when you're feeling empty

Keep me in your memory

Leave out all the rest

Leave out all the rest

Forgetting

All the hurt inside you've learned to hide so well

Pretending

Someone else can come and save me from myself

I can't be who you are

I can't be who you are”

Minutes to Midnight was one of Linkin Park’s best albums before they took a turn and began to experiment with their music, both in terms of tonality and technicality. The album contains many hard-hitting songs such as What I’ve Done, Little Things Give You Away, and Shadow of the Day, to name a few.

Leave out all the Rest is one that stood out for its inward-looking lyrical theme and melancholic thoughts. It centres around a man who has never been perfect, made mistakes in his life, and did wrong, but, pleads the world to remember his good as and when he bids goodbye to the world. He takes a look at his existence, accepts it for what it is and wishes the world sees the good over the bad when his time comes.

It has been six years since Chester passed away, leaving behind a void in the realm of rock music. In my opinion, Chester’s biggest achievement as a singer-songwriter was the ability to articulate the angst, pain and misery of an entire generation without making it about himself. Of course, he did borrow elements from his personal life, but he never let his own persona overpower his songs. It was always about art. Not about the artist. Not always. Linkin Park, Chester, and their music will always hold a special place in the hearts of our generation. At a time when most of us wanted to be understood, we actually found someone who did.

Thank you, Chester.