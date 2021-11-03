Remaining fiscal will be finest in last 5 years, says Reliance Brands

Reliance Retail on Monday said the country's first open air roof-top theatre, where people can drive in with their car to watch cinema, will open from November 5 at its premium shopping mall Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), part of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, on Wednesday said October-February will be the finest period in the last five years.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Alisha Sachdev, Darshan Mehta, president and CEO, said, "The weekend before Diwali is always the most important weekend as typically post Diwali people tend to travel for a weekend or two. So we ever had one of the finest four weeks starting from the Dussehra and but all the way even earlier that so fingers crossed."

"I am no longer even looking at 2019 and now cinema is only going to add for it. Mumbai, Pune are two big centres in Maharashtra and these cities are very important for the premium to high-end shopping and cinemas will bring footfalls back," he said.

Mehta said the drive-in theatre, operated and managed by PVR Ltd, will be launched on November 5 and is billed as a "relatively safer open space" for audiences waiting to relive the big-screen experience after spending more than a year confined to their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Mehta, "Large urban areas are devoid of open spaces and malls have become urban hangout places, urbanscapes. People crave relatively safer open spaces. The movies are there, of course, but the environment of nice weather, open sky and food become a very critical component. It's all here."

Reliance Retail said the country's first open-air roof-top theatre, where people can drive in with their car to watch cinema, will open from November 5 at its premium shopping mall Jio World Drive in Mumbai. The Jio drive-in theatre, operated by PVR, will have a capacity to accommodate 290 cars and it claims to have the biggest screen in town.

Reliance Retail director Isha Ambani said Jio World Drive (JWD) is born from an insight that the modern-day customer views shopping as a sensorially enriching experience one filled with fun, exploration and discovery.

"With JWD, we are bringing the best retail and entertainment experiences from around the world to Mumbai. It is not just a brand or a place but a whole new world of personal experiences that will enthral and engage customers like never before," she said.

