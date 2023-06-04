Reliving the magic of the wizarding world of Harry Potter all over again

As Prisoner of Azkaban completes 19 years of its release in India, here's our experience of reliving the magic of the wizarding world of Harry Potter, on the big screen, all over again.

On this day, in 2004, the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban released for the first time in India. Almost two decades have passed, but the magic of the wizarding world continues to linger. In the wizarding world of Harry Potter, a film emerges that holds a special place in the hearts of fans— "Prisoner of Azkaban." It marks a turning point in the series, capturing the attention of both young and mature audiences alike.

With a wave of Alfonso Cuaron's directorial wand, the film undergoes a metamorphosis, shedding its childhood innocence and embracing a more mature essence. It delicately balances on the tightrope between delighting the youthful fans and captivating the discerning connoisseurs.

Alongside this cinematic transformation, the introduction of esteemed actors like Gary Oldman adds a touch of brilliance to the film. Their performances elevate the storytelling, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans.

Last month, on the occasion of the completion of 100 years of the Hollywood studio Warner Bros, the Harry Potter films returned to the Indian screens and muggles across the country grabbed this once-in-a-lifetime chance to relive the magic on the big screen.

Some even watched it on the big screen for the first time – their beloved Harry Potter films that they had watched countless times on small screens.

And we wouldn't have missed this chance for the world. As Prisoner of Azkaban completes 19 years of its release in India, here's our experience of reliving the magic of the wizarding world of Harry Potter, on the big screen, all over again:

Asmita’s

As I sat still, eagerly awaiting to watch Harry and the wizarding world on the big screen for the first time, it seemed like someone used the time turner. I returned back in time when a six-year-old me sat transfixed in front of the television screen. The grand moving staircase, the Hogwarts portraits, foolish wand-waving and silly incantations, attracted me like no other. Hogwarts seemed real, just a little far from where I lived. And two decades later, nothing much has changed.

It was the same story I've watched countless times over the years, the same faces I have grown up watching but, it was still as mesmerising as the first time I saw it. Aunt Marge blowing up like a balloon, Sirius Black on the run, the grim, Buckbeak, the time turner – I wasn’t watching it all for the first time, but it felt as thrilling and exciting as ever.

"Those who don't believe in magic will never find it." I always believed magic was real, Hogwarts was real. And it turned out to be true, just not the way I thought it would be. The magic was how the films provided me comfort and safe space in the moments of deep sadness and pain. My childhood memories came back as I watched the golden trio navigate through their third year at Hogwarts on the silver screen.

Hogwarts, and the entire wizarding world, has always been, and will continue to be my safe space.

Anand’s “Movie Magic Memories”

As I sit in the cinema, the familiar melodies of the soundtrack wash over me, transporting me back to a simpler time. It's a bittersweet feeling. I'm hit with the realisation that I'm now a quarter-century old, and the magic I felt when I first watched these movies will never be quite the same again.

The movie begins, and I find myself whispering, 'Lumos Maxima,' under my breath.

Every detail etched in my memory comes alive before my eyes. The lines, the scenes, the characters—they are all intertwined with my very being. No matter how many times I've watched this film, it never fails to ignite a whirlwind of emotions within me.

I am transported back to a time when anything was possible, when magic was real, and when the world was full of wonder and excitement.

As I witness Harry enduring mistreatment at the hands of the cruel Dursleys, an indescribable mixture of anger and sadness surges through me. However, a glimmer of hope emerges as I recall the omitted scene from Deathly Hallows, where Dudley utters, "I don't think you're a waste of space."

Though seemingly insignificant, that moment resonates deeply with me, showcasing the capacity for growth and transformation within even the most unexpected characters.

Another memorable scene stands out, featuring a poster split in half by a beam of light. Symbolically, it represents the eternal battle between light and darkness, a recurring theme throughout the story.

On the illuminated left side, a carefree ambiance prevails, while the shadowy right side foreshadows the challenges and temptations that lie ahead for Harry.

As the dialogue unfolds, the film delves into more profound discussions, exploring the presence of a dangerous fugitive and the resulting isolation experienced by Harry. It evokes a sense of mystery and uncertainty, drawing viewers deeper into the unknown alongside the young wizard.

Disha’s

We invited our friend and colleague, Disha, to join us on this special occasion. As we did, a hint of envy tinged our excitement, knowing that she would be witnessing the movie for the very first time, an experience we could never replicate.

Watching Prisoner of Azkaban on the big screen was my first time seeing Harry Potter. And I questioned myself for not watching the films any sooner. I couldn’t help but wonder how different my childhood would have been if only the wizarding world was a part of it. As a child, I was scared of wizards and witches but when I saw it, Harry Potter was an escape to the world of wishes. By the end of it, I was convinced to watch the entire series.

Experiencing Harry Potter for the first time on the grand cinema screen with "Prisoner of Azkaban" was a revelation. I couldn't help but berate myself for not delving into this enchanting film series sooner. It made me ponder how my childhood might have been transformed had the magical wizarding world been a part of it. Though wizards and witches used to incite fear in my young heart, Harry Potter became a gateway to a realm of dreams and desires. As the movie concluded, I found myself firmly resolved to embark on a journey through the entire series.

Those who missed out on the magical childhood experience of growing up with the Harry Potter movies and books, there’s no need to feel left out, as the streaming platform Max (formerly HBO Max) is here to save the day.

They have just inked a monumental deal with none other than J.K. Rowling herself to bring us a Harry Potter television series.