Release date for Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki Season 2 announced, details here

One of the most anticipated Marvel shows, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Season 2 has finally got a date for its premiere. Marvel Studios’ chief Kevin Feige revealed the date on Tuesday during Disney’s Upfront presentation, where he also announced the release date for the Hawkeye spinoff series Echo.

The second season of Loki will premiere on October 6 and new episodes will be released every week. Meanwhile, a month later, for the first time, all episodes of Echo will also be released at once on Disney+ on November 29.

Feige stated that Loki 2 will be the Marvel Studios’ “first ever second season”, which will further the story of Loki, the god of mischief's story and his time travelling entanglements from Season 1.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, the show Loki is set in an adjacent world in which the God of Mischief lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after escaping into the quantum realm with the help of the Tesseract.

In the show, Tom Hiddleston is joined by Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Huy Quan and Gugu Mbatha-Raw among others.

However, it isn’t clear if Jonathan Majors, who played the role of the antagonist Kang in Loki, will feature in the second season.

Majors was arrested on March 25 on domestic violence charges, and he is awaiting a court hearing, which is scheduled to take place in June as per a Variety report.

Feige did not mention if Majors will appear in the second season of the show to reprise his role as one of the variants of Kang.

For season 2 of Loki, Eric Martin (from Rick and Morty) wrote all episodes. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (from Moon Knight) have directed all the episodes of the season.

Meanwhile, the show Echo will continue the story of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), who is a deaf, Native American assassin. She was first seen as a hesitant antagonist in the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye.

The recent announcements from Marvel indicated that the studios have significantly slowed down the pace of its Disney+ releases. About 11 titles were released on the platform in 2021 and 2022 but only 5 were scheduled to release in 2023 out of which some have been delayed.