Release date for Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki Season 2 announced, details here

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 1:55:49 PM IST (Published)

All episodes of ‘Echo’ will also be released at once on Disney+ on November 29. Kevin Feige did not mention if Majors will appear in the second season of the show to reprise his role as one of the variants of Kang.

One of the most anticipated Marvel shows, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Season 2 has finally got a date for its premiere. Marvel Studios’ chief Kevin Feige revealed the date on Tuesday during Disney’s Upfront presentation, where he also announced the release date for the Hawkeye spinoff series Echo.

The second season of Loki will premiere on October 6 and new episodes will be released every week. Meanwhile, a month later, for the first time, all episodes of Echo will also be released at once on Disney+ on November 29.
Feige stated that Loki 2 will be the Marvel Studios’ “first ever second season”, which will further the story of Loki, the god of mischief's story and his time travelling entanglements from Season 1.
