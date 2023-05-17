Release date for Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki Season 2 announced, details here

All episodes of ‘Echo’ will also be released at once on Disney+ on November 29. Kevin Feige did not mention if Majors will appear in the second season of the show to reprise his role as one of the variants of Kang.

One of the most anticipated Marvel shows, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Season 2 has finally got a date for its premiere. Marvel Studios’ chief Kevin Feige revealed the date on Tuesday during Disney’s Upfront presentation, where he also announced the release date for the Hawkeye spinoff series Echo.

The second season of Loki will premiere on October 6 and new episodes will be released every week. Meanwhile, a month later, for the first time, all episodes of Echo will also be released at once on Disney+ on November 29.

Marvel Studios🤝@DisneyPlus A new season of #Loki starts streaming October 6, 2023.All episodes of #Echo drop November 29, 2023. pic.twitter.com/jQq2xdbuiV— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 16, 2023

Feige stated that Loki 2 will be the Marvel Studios’ “first ever second season”, which will further the story of Loki, the god of mischief's story and his time travelling entanglements from Season 1.