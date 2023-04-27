'Refuse to be part of unethical, anti-cinema awards': Vivek Agnihotri slams Filmfare Awards

In a note shared on Twitter, Agnihotri announced that he has “politely refused” to be a part of the Filmfare Awards. He also mentioned that he is not alone in the movement and claimed that a parallel Hindi film industry is emerging with the same sentiment.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri in a social media post on Thursday said that he will not be taking part in the upcoming Filmfare Awards despite his film The Kashmir Files receiving nominations in seven categories. Reacting to a tweet about the Filmfare nominations, Agnihotri said that he doesn't want to be part of an “oppressive and corrupt system or awards” which doesn't give directors, writers and other crew their due credit.

Slamming the undue focus on the film stars Agnihotri said, “According to Filmfare, other than the stars, nobody has a face. Nobody matters.”

In a note shared on Twitter, Agnihotri announced that he has “politely refused” to be a part of the Filmfare Awards.

According to reports, Agnihotri’s latest release The Kashmir Files has been nominated in seven categories including Best Director, Best Film and Best Screenplay. The film’s lead actor Anupam Kher has been nominated for Best Actor while Darshan Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty have been nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

He further alleged that popular filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anees Bazmee and Sooraj Bharjatya have been side-lined because of this practice and stars have hogged all the limelight for years at Filmfare Awards.

Agnihotri also pointed out that the film technicians and people behind the camera, who contribute to the industry massively, have been ignored by Filmfare.

He wrote, “I refuse to be part of any oppressive and corrupt system or awards which treats writers, directors and other HODs and crew members of a film inferior to and/or as slaves to stars.”

He congratulated the winners of the awards in advance and extended his best wishes to those who couldn’t. He also mentioned that he is not alone in the movement and claimed that a parallel Hindi film industry is emerging with the same sentiment.

“The brighter side is that I am not alone. Slowly, but steadily, a parallel Hindi film industry is emerging,” he wrote.

In the end, he added some lines from poet Dushyant Kumar about revolt for change and hashtagged his post #HumDekhenge (we will see).

Last month, Salman Khan also took a dig at the Filmfare Awards and opened up about the time he felt betrayed when he was promised an award for Maine Pyaar Kiya, but he did not win it as the award went to Jackey Shroff at the last moment.

Aamir Khan had also dismissed award shows years ago and he reportedly faced a similar situation when Shah Rukh Khan swept the awards for Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Amir’s performance in Rangeela was ignored.