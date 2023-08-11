Red, White & Royal Blue movie review: A charming, frothy love story

Red, White & Royal Blue is the kind of movie you know you’d be watching again long before you’ve finished watching it the first time. It is cinema of pleasure done exquisitely well. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Two hours of a gorgeous fairytale that has Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as the leads, smitten in love, set in a world where the United States has a woman president gearing up for reelection and England has a black female prime minister with the best of the British monarchy and the White House thrown into the mix? Count me in.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s beloved 2019 novel that flew off the shelves and right into the hearts of its many, many readers, Red, White & Royal Blue is the kind of love story you want to unwind with a glass of wine and your favourite dessert after a particularly long and unforgiving day. The feature film debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López, it is the type of cinema that Indian filmmakers have entirely abandoned, obsessed as they are at the moment with on-the-nose messaging, desperate to show on screen their version of a society in flux.

Though the Prime Video film doesn’t really have anything new to offer and is too besotted with the surface to look any deeper, it is smart, irreverent, and incredibly fresh. Zakhar Perez as Alex, the son of American President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman), and Galitzine as Henry, the younger brother of England’s crown prince, are a feast to starved eyes. If you (like me) felt a bit dejected by the way Zakhar Perez was treated in The Kissing Booth films and have been wanting to see more of him, Red, White & Royal Blue is sure to satiate that need and subliminally so.

Though they are both dapper and charismatic representatives of the first families of the world’s two most powerful nations with their every movement making headlines, Alex and Henry stand for ideologies and are unmistakable products of cultures that couldn’t be more different. One is lithe, supple, easy flowing, forward-looking, and in love with what he does. The other is rigid, scared, closeted, bogged down by centuries of history that is relevant no more, and is yearning to break free. Zakhar Perez and Galitzine add such beauty and grace to their characters, it is difficult to look away.

And their chemistry? It’s as sumptuous and precious as the pristine nine-tier royal wedding cake they ruin at the beginning of the film, causing a global scandal. Although Red, White & Royal Blue is fun, frothy, and buoyant and Call Me By Your Name (2017) was sombre, reflective, and melancholic, Alex and Henry made me think of Elio and Oliver. Our boys here are just as bewitching as the characters Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer immortalised in the Luca Guadagnino film which was also based on a much-loved novel. Other recent text-to-screen adaptations that come to mind are Something from Tiffany’s , Prime Video’s quintessential feel-good Christmas offering last year, Lady Chatterley’s Lover , Netflix’s take on DH Lawrence’s scandalous classic, and The Perfect Find , the sexy, sassy, all black and high-on-fashion romantic drama that released on the streamer earlier this year.

Written by Lopez and Ted Malawer, Red, White & Royal Blue is brimming with witty, tender moments. From their initial banter over texts to their first kiss, Henry coming out of the literal closet when a member of the presidential staff storms into Alex’s room, and them slow dancing amid sculptures late at night in a shut London museum, it is romance galore; sweet, old-school, Notting Hill kind. However, my favourite moment is the one in which Alex tells about his relationship with Henry to his mother. They are in her office but Thurman switches from being Madam President to mother in a heartbeat. In talking about Henry, it is also the first time Alex is coming out to his mother. It’s warm, teasing, awkward, and magnanimous, all within three minutes. The film doesn’t give Thurman much to do but it is in this scene that you are hit with the bigness of her craft.

