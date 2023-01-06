Special ceremony set up to honour Grammy Lifetime Achievement recipients Ma Rainey, Nirvana, The Supremes

Diana Ross becomes the first woman to receive the award twice. Ross received a Grammy nod in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for her 25th studio album Thank You.
The Recording Academy announced that it will host a Special Merit Award ceremony to honour the recipients of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards. The event will take place a day before the 65th annual Grammy Awards on February 4 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Foreign Investors continue selling spree of 2022 into the new year
IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained | How land 'sinking' is creating cracks in houses of Uttarakhand's Joshimath town
IST4 Min(s) Read
India Inc likely to be 'cautious' about hiring in first quarter due to slowdown: Report
IST2 Min(s) Read
The lists of recipients include the Supremes, Nirvana, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick, Ma Rainey, Bobby McFerrin, and Heart members Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson. Awards will also be handed over to Stax Records founder Jim Stewart, jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis, and music photographer Henry Diltz.
Diana Ross becomes the first woman to receive the award twice. Ross received a Grammy nod in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for her 25th studio album Thank You. Ross joins John Lennon, Pete Seeger, Beatles Paul McCartney, George Harrison as the only double honorees.
Also Read:Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce, Adele, Harry Styles, and BTS — Check full list of nominees here
Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard of The Supremes will be honoured posthumously as with Ma Rainey and Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain.
“The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy said.
“Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music’s diverse community,” he continued. “We’re excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world.”
Special ceremony set up to honour Grammy Lifetime Achievement recipients Ma Rainey, Nirvana, The Supremes
First Published: Jan 6, 2023 11:34 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!