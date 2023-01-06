Special ceremony set up to honour Grammy Lifetime Achievement recipients Ma Rainey, Nirvana, The Supremes

Diana Ross becomes the first woman to receive the award twice. Ross received a Grammy nod in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for her 25th studio album Thank You.

The Recording Academy announced that it will host a Special Merit Award ceremony to honour the recipients of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards. The event will take place a day before the 65th annual Grammy Awards on February 4 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

The lists of recipients include the Supremes, Nirvana, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick, Ma Rainey, Bobby McFerrin, and Heart members Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson. Awards will also be handed over to Stax Records founder Jim Stewart, jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis, and music photographer Henry Diltz.

Diana Ross becomes the first woman to receive the award twice. Ross received a Grammy nod in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for her 25th studio album Thank You. Ross joins John Lennon, Pete Seeger, Beatles Paul McCartney, George Harrison as the only double honorees.

Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard of The Supremes will be honoured posthumously as with Ma Rainey and Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain.

“The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy said.