RD Burman birth anniversary: 10 timeless hits of Pancham Da

Legendary musician Rahul Dev Burman was born on June 27, 1939, to much revered music composer Sachin Dev Burman and lyricist Meera Dev Barman. The father-son duo revolutionised Indian film music and composed several timeless songs that continue to touch the hearts of listeners for generations.

RD Burman started composing songs at an early age. Under the tutelage of his father SD Burman, RD Burman nicknamed Pancham penned his first song ‘Aye Meri Topi Palat Ke Aa’ at the age of nine years. Later, his father used the song in the 1956 film ‘Funtoosh’. RD Burman is best remembered for beautifully blending Indian and Western music styles.

In 1961, for the first time he composed music for the movie ‘Chhote Nawab’ independent of his father. However, his first claim to success was Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh-starrer ‘Teesri Manzil’, which was released in 1966. After the success of the album, Nasir Hussain, director of ‘Teesri Manzil’, went on to work with RD Burman for six more projects -- including ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’ (1967), ‘Pyar Ka Mausam’ (1969) and ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ (1973).

RD Burman's collaborations with Kishore Kumar and lyricist Anand Bakshi are probably the most successful in Bollywood. The trio frequently delivered hit tracks for Rajesh Khanna movies.

In fact, RD Burman composed music for 32 of Rajesh Khanna movies, including ‘Kati Patang’, ‘Amar Prem’, ‘Namak Haraam’, ‘Aap Ki Kasam’, ‘Mere Jeevan Saathi’, ‘Mehbooba’ and ‘Kudrat’.

Pancham died of a heart attack when he was only 54. His last hit album was Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘1942 A Love Story’.

Here are 10 of his super hit songs:

O Mere Dil Ke Chain: Sung by Kishore Kumar, the song was among the most successful songs of Rajesh Khann’s blockbuster Mere ‘Jeevan Sathi’.

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein: The popular song from the movie ‘Ajnabee’ featured Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman. It was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Duniya Mein Logon Ko: Sung by Asha Bhosle and RD Burman himself, this song from the movie ‘Apna Desh’ is one of the perfect examples of Pancham Da’s style of mixing Indian and Western styles.

Bachke Rehna Re Baba: The song featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman and Randhir Kapoor was sung by RD Burman, Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. It's from the movie ‘Pukar.

Rim Jhim Gire Sawan: The melodious classic from the movie ‘Manzil’ is still one of the best rain songs. It was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Sanam Teri Kasam: Sung by Kishore Kumar, this song from the Kamal Haasan movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ was a chartbuster.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko: Sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, this song from the 1973 movie ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ remains one of the most melodious romantic songs in Bollywood's history. The uber-cool vibe of the song still connects with the youth.

Kya Hua Tera Wada: Song by Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, and Sushma Shreshta, the song ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ from ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’ is still fresh in people's memories. Due to its popularity, several new-age composers have re-created the song in their own style.

Roop Tera Mastana: This ‘Aradhana’ movie song defined sensuality on screen. Featuring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, the song is said to have been shot in a single take.

Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai: Sung by Kishore Kumar, the song is from the blockbuster movie ‘Kati Patang’. Featuring superstar Rajesh Khanna, the song is a timeless hit.