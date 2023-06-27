RD Burman Birthday: A Fanboy's tribute to the 'Boss'

Nobody experimented like RD Burman. From blowing in an empty beer bottle for the prelude of Mehbooba Mehbooba (Sholay, 1975) or asking singer Annette Pinto to make gargling sounds to record the background score for Amitabh Bachchan's evil version in Satte Pe Satta (1982) are just the tip of the iceberg.

"Yeh Film Release Hone Do." (Let this film release.)

Rahul Dev Burman took a long pause before he said the above sentence to his good friend and lyricist Javed Akhtar ahead of the music release of 1942...A Love Story.

"Lekin afsos yeh hai, ki is kaamyaabi ko dekhne ke liye khud RD Burman nahi tha," (Unfortunately, he never lived to see the success of 1942), Javed Akhtar narrated this anecdote in a TV episode dedicated to the legendary music director.

By the time 1942...landed in his kitty, RD, known as Pancham to his friends, was down, out, neglected, lonely and destroyed by an industry he considered his own.

But RD always believed in his music doing the talking. It still does. His page on Spotify still has 92 lakh monthly listeners, nearly three decades after his untimely death in 1994 at just 54.

The film industry's dynamics are unfathomable. D espite churning out one blockbuster soundtrack after another - Kati Patang (1970), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Amar Prem and Parichay (1972), Yaadon Ki Baraat (1973), Aap ki Kasam (1974), Sholay and Aandhi (1975), Mehbooba (1976), Hum Kisise Kam Nahin (1977), he never won an award for any of these. I had to stop there due to paucity of space, or else the list of his superhit albums is endless.

Well, Filmfare was kind enough to give Pancham two awards for best music director while alive - One for an absolutely mediocre score in Sanam Teri Kasam (1982) and the other for an appreciable Masoom (1983). Compare these two to the insane songs he composed back in the 70s or even to his earlier works like Teesri Manzil (1966), Baharon ke Sapne (1967), the laugh-riot Padosan (1968) or even Pyaar ka Mausam (1969), and you would be left scratching your heads as to why NONE of these won any awards.

Even for a run-out-of-superlatives soundtrack in Ijaazat (1987), both Gulzar and Asha Bhosle won National Awards in their respective categories, but Pancham, the creator of those magical and mesmerising tunes, was left out in the cold, yet again. Not to take away anything from his equally illustrious contemporaries - Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Kalyanji-Anandji or even Rajesh Roshan, the treatment meted out to Pancham was abysmal, to say the least.

Legendary music director and now Oscar-winner MM Keeravani once said in a reality show that nobody explored dimensions as RD Burman did or experimented the way he did. From blowing in an empty beer bottle for the prelude of Mehbooba Mehbooba (Sholay, 1975) or asking singer Annette Pinto to make gargling sounds to record the background score for Amitabh Bachchan's evil version in Satte Pe Satta (1982) are just the tip of the iceberg.

Towards the late 80s, Pancham's music suffered. The music scenario had taken a 180-degree turn. As films flopped, all of his long-time associates deserted him. The death of his eternal companion Kishore Kumar in 1987 left him devastated. He was no longer himself. He could never be. His health also took a turn for the worst as he suffered his first heart attack.

Perhaps he started to sense the writing on the wall during Saagar (1985) when he composed:

Sach mere yaar hai,

Bas wahi pyaar hai,

Jiske badle me koi to pyaar de,

Baaki bekaar hai, yaar mere.or in one of his last works, Gardish (1993), when he put tune to Javed Akhtar's words:

Hum na samjhe the, baat itni si

Khwab sheeshe ke, duniya patthar ki

Even music companies refused to buy his music, a fact acknowledged by Vidhu Vinod Chopra as he faced a similar situation while looking for buyers for 1942's music.

"To me, he was a gem, one of the finest people I've met," he told filmmaker Brahmanand S Singh in "Knowing Pancham" a documentary dedicated to the legend.

But despite the hurt, the humiliation, the neglect and despite his last years being spent in absolute loneliness, Pancham's music lives on. He has a Monica Oh My Darling for every Musafir Hoon Yaaron, a Mera Kuch Samaan for Tum Kya Jaano Mohabbat Kya Hai, and a Mere Naina Saawan Bhadon for every Ek Chatur Anaar.

There could not be a more apt summation for RD and his legacy as described by Javed Akhtar in the same TV episode mentioned earlier:

"RD Burman, kisi ek waqt ke nahi hote, wo tamaam waqt ke hote hai." (RD Burman doesn't belong to a particular season. He is immortal.)

Happy 84th to you Boss! Your music has given me immense joy, life lessons and reasons to dance despite two very heavy left feet! You will always live on.