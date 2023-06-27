RD Burman Birthday: A Fanboy's tribute to the 'Boss'

Nobody experimented like RD Burman. From blowing in an empty beer bottle for the prelude of Mehbooba Mehbooba (Sholay, 1975) or asking singer Annette Pinto to make gargling sounds to record the background score for Amitabh Bachchan's evil version in Satte Pe Satta (1982) are just the tip of the iceberg.

"Yeh Film Release Hone Do." (Let this film release.)

Rahul Dev Burman took a long pause before he said the above sentence to his good friend and lyricist Javed Akhtar ahead of the music release of 1942...A Love Story.

"Lekin afsos yeh hai, ki is kaamyaabi ko dekhne ke liye khud RD Burman nahi tha," (Unfortunately, he never lived to see the success of 1942), Javed Akhtar narrated this anecdote in a TV episode dedicated to the legendary music director.