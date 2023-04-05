Rashmika Mandanna turns 27 today: Memorable performances of the gorgeous diva

Rashmika’s big break came in 2016 when she made her acting debut in the Kannada film Kirik Party.
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most beloved actresses in the south Indian film industry. The gorgeous diva has managed to emerge as a pan-India star in a very short period of time after the massive box-office success of the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise in 2021.
Rashmika’s big break came in 2016 when she made her acting debut in the Kannada film Kirik Party. That movie became a huge hit and it gave Rashmika a strong foothold in the industry. Rashmika made her long-awaited Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. Although Goodbye didn’t do well at the box office, the film showcased her tremendous depth as an actress.
Rashmika was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu. She played the role of a blind girl in the film and won many hearts with her terrific performance.
The 26-year-old is currently working on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and the sequel to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika has cultivated a huge fan base by delivering several hits in the last seven years. On her 27th birthday, on April 5, let us take a look at some of the finest performances of the actress.
Sita Ramam
–
Sita Ramam remains one of the most memorable films of Rashmika Mandanna’s career. In the film, she played the role of a heroic Kashmiri girl. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film starred Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.
Pushpa: The Rise –
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise is undoubtedly the biggest hit of Rashmika’s career so far. The Sukumar directorial featured Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in the lead roles. Fans loved their sizzling chemistry. The film’s Saami Saami song emerged as the biggest chartbuster of 2021.
Geetha Govindam-
Rashmika Mandanna acquired a girl-next-door image in Vijay Deverakonda’s Geetha Govindam. The film, released in 2018, established her and Vijay Deverakonda as one of the most beloved on-screen pairs in Tollywood.
Chalo –
Venky Kudumula’s Chalo was Rashmika Mandanna’s first Telugu film. In the movie, Rashmika played the role of a determined girl, who fought against the caste system to save her relationship.
Dear Comrade-
In this film, Rashmika Mandanna played the role of a state-level cricketer who falls in love with a hot-headed student union leader. The heartwarming premise of this film earned a lot of praise for Rashmika's performance.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
