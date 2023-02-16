Watch | Rare footage of RMS Titanic wreck shot in1986 released

A day before sharing the rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video, WHOI, said that it was a treat for the celebration of the Titanic Movie 25th anniversary. Produced by James Cameroon, the Titanic movie was released on 13 March 1998, incorporating both historical and fictionalised aspects.

A rare and unseen footage of the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean was released on Wednesday, February 16. The footage, captured in 1986, was released by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) which shot it about 2 miles (3 km) below the ocean's surface, just months after explorers found the wreckage in 1985.

Releasing the video on YouTube, WHOI wrote, "This rare, uncut, and unnarrated footage of the wreck of Titanic marks the first time humans set eyes on the ill-fated ship since 1912 and includes many other iconic scenes. Captured in July 1986 from cameras on the human-occupied submersible Alvin and the newly built, remotely operated Jason Junior, most of this footage has never been released to the public."

A day before sharing the rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video, WHOI, said that it was a treat for the celebration of the Titanic Movie's 25th anniversary. Produced by James Cameroon, Titanic was released on March 13, 1998, incorporating both historical and fictionalised aspects.

WHOI said, " Every good love story (like Titanic Movie ) includes loss, discovery, and sometimes a second chance."

Every good love story (like @TitanicMovie) includes loss, discovery, and sometimes a second chance.Tomorrow, join us on an epic journey back in time to 1986 as scientists survey the #RMSTitanic in #HOVAlvin. Sign up for the YouTube premiere at 7:30pm ET: https://t.co/SlNr7501aB pic.twitter.com/mC8h5ABRMX — Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) (@WHOI) February 14, 2023

Film producer James Cameroon, who shot the footage of the actual Titanic wreck back in 1996, also took to Twitter to share the moment and request to join the people who witnessed history.

Join the people who witnessed history when #HOVAlvin dove to #Titanic in 1986. @WHOI will be releasing never-before-seen footage from the historic expedition on Feb 15 at 7:30 PM EST. Watch live on YouTube! https://t.co/TIo2CFu7px pic.twitter.com/PEqZyfBZ2q — James Cameron (@JimCameron) February 15, 2023

The British passenger liner, RMS Titanic, operated by the White Star Line, sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg.

The incident occurred when the ship was on her maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City, United States.

A team from WHOI and the French National Institute of Oceanography found the sunken ship broken in two pieces southeast of Canada's Newfoundland on September 1, 1985.