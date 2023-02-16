English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsWatch | Rare footage of RMS Titanic wreck shot in1986 released

Watch | Rare footage of RMS Titanic wreck shot in1986 released

Watch | Rare footage of RMS Titanic wreck shot in1986 released
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anushka Sharma  Feb 16, 2023 11:30:41 AM IST (Published)

A day before sharing the rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video, WHOI, said that it was a treat for the celebration of the Titanic Movie 25th anniversary. Produced by James Cameroon, the Titanic movie was released on  13 March 1998,  incorporating both historical and fictionalised aspects.

A rare and unseen footage of the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean was released on Wednesday, February 16. The footage, captured in 1986, was released by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) which shot it about 2 miles (3 km) below the ocean's surface, just months after explorers found the wreckage in 1985.

Recommended Articles

View All
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework

Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework

Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases

Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases

Feb 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality

Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality

Feb 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Feb 14, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Releasing the video on YouTube, WHOI wrote, "This rare, uncut, and unnarrated footage of the wreck of Titanic marks the first time humans set eyes on the ill-fated ship since 1912 and includes many other iconic scenes. Captured in July 1986 from cameras on the human-occupied submersible Alvin and the newly built, remotely operated Jason Junior, most of this footage has never been released to the public."
A day before sharing the rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video, WHOI, said that it was a treat for the celebration of the Titanic Movie's 25th anniversary. Produced by James Cameroon, Titanic was released on  March 13, 1998,  incorporating both historical and fictionalised aspects.
Also Read: 'Avatar' movie technology can help monitor rare diseases, experts find
WHOI said, "Every good love story (like Titanic Movie) includes loss, discovery, and sometimes a second chance."
Film producer James Cameroon, who shot the footage of the actual Titanic wreck back in 1996, also took to Twitter to share the moment and request to join the people who witnessed history.
The British passenger liner, RMS Titanic, operated by the White Star Line, sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg.
The incident occurred when the ship was on her maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City, United States.
A team from WHOI and the French National Institute of Oceanography found the sunken ship broken in two pieces southeast of Canada's Newfoundland on September 1, 1985.
Also Read: Forbes' list of highest paid celebrities of 2022: Taylor swift in top-10, find out who is No 1
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

RMS TitanicRMS Titanic wreck

Next Article

Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars 2023: A look at the last 10 showrunners

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X