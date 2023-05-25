Ranveer Singh’s Pepsi ad and stars reclaiming their identity

The Pepsi Rise Up Baby ad is the latest attempt by a star to silence naysayers, reject labels, and take control of their narrative.

The Pepsi ad featuring a buoyant Ranveer Singh asking you to rise up beyond people’s perception of you is the latest instance of a Hindi film star turning their shortcomings into strengths by not just owning them, but flaunting them, and in the process, taking charge of their narrative.

Remember Alia Bhatt – Genius of the Year, the All India Bakchod (AIB) video that released eight years ago after the actor infamously flubbed on Koffee with Karan the name of India’s then President? No, she didn’t say Pranab Mukherjee. In her nervous excitement to win her first rapid fire on the show, she blurted out Prithviraj Chauhan instead. Then at a nascent stage of her acting career, Alia had yet to prove her mettle and cement the enviable invincibility that has become synonymous with her today. Udta Punjab (2016), Dear Zindagi (2016), Raazi (2018), Gully Boy (2019), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), and Darlings (2022) had yet to release. Had she not dealt with it smartly, the Koffee with Karan fiasco could have caused a permanent dent in her public persona.

But Alia displayed rare maturity, unusual for actors her age, and gamely released the 10-minute AIB video that shows her poking fun at herself and laughing with the entire country at her debacle. Suddenly, the memes and the jokes that had inundated the internet until that moment, stopped. Even her harshest critics couldn’t help but laud the young actor for her irreverent courage. A brilliant image correction strategy, the video did what it was meant to do and then some more. With 29 million views on YouTube, it totally shifted the light that Alia was viewed in until then and pegged her as an actor to watch out for. Moreover, it established the now-defunct AIB as the frontrunner among the new crop of short-format video content companies, capable of creating memorable pop-culture moments.

Ranveer and Alia aren’t the only ones. There are several other notable examples. For instance, the curious case of Hrithik Roshan and his extra thumb. Conjoined on his right hand, the thumbs were consciously kept hidden in Roshan’s 2000 blockbuster debut Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. It was only in his 2003 sci-fi fantasy film Koi Mil Gaya—after he had become a national heartthrob—that Hrithik and his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan decided to embrace them on camera for all to see.

In fact, Rakesh Roshan wrote Hrithik’s extra thumb in the script and also gave his alien friend Jaadu twin digits to establish their connection. Moreover, the superhit movie has a Pyaar Ka Punchnama-esque monologue in which Hrithik talks non-stop to show his character Rohit’s transformation. In reality, it was the actor defeating on camera a debilitating childhood disability—his stutter.

In 2014, when the US weekly Eastern Eye voted him the sexiest man in Asia for the third time in four years, he wrote about his conjoined thumbs in a Facebook post. "I am lucky. Not because I got voted sexiest. Because I just noticed God gave me a piece of ugly to carry with me to remind myself and others of how beautiful our imperfections make us. My thumb used to repel people in school. Today I am posting it to millions like you who I know are just like me. Beautifully imperfect. Thank you, God for this wonderful life. Make your weaknesses your strength. Be proud. You are beautiful. Trust me," he wrote.

Most recently, the multi-hyphenate Masaba Gupta, the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and West Indian cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards, started her own line of makeup and named it Lovechild, a label that she says has been with her for as long as she can remember.

She introduced the brand on her Instagram through a video in which she says, “For a major part of my life, the term lovechild has been leading the narrative irrespective of who I was or what I had achieved. While I never understood why it was such a huge part of my introduction, I decided to own it and build a positive and wholesome feeling around the term. That’s where the idea for the name Lovechild stems from.”

“I have always believed that the only way to rise above something is to own it. I like creating opportunities for myself and I like breaking down doors people build for me. This is one of those moments,” she adds.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas too laughed about her “two-second music career” during her last visit to India for promoting her Prime Video series Citadel. During an interview, when Anupama Chopra told her it was unlike celebs to talk objectively about the things they aren’t good at, she said, “I think it’s just easier to be authentic and transparent. You all are talking about it anyway. So I might as well join the conversation. Why are you leaving me out? Tell me what you really feel so we can all talk about it.”

Ranveer Singh’s Pepsi ad starts with him acknowledging that a lot of people have a problem with him. The video shows him wearing a characteristically flamboyant blue leopard print tracksuit and thick white-framed sunglasses and people calling him a joker and attention seeker, charges frequently leveled at him in real life too. He finally turns around and tells a boy to follow his heart and not bother with the rest. “Tu tera kar,” he says.

The ad’s extended version has Ranveer dance spiritedly to Vishal Dadlani and Tanishk Bagchi’s recreated version of Yaha Ke Hum Sikandar. “Nahi samjhe hai wo hame, toh kya jaata hai? Haari baazi ho jeetna hume aata hai,” Ranveer sings with his hair flying, as untamed as him, in the latest attempt by a star to silence naysayers, and reclaim identity.

The 1994 film The Shawshank Redemption ends with one of the most beautiful cinematic lines ever. Tim Ribbons’ Andy writes to Morgan Freeman’s Red, “Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things.” So is keen self-awareness and the audacity to laugh at oneself, I’d say. “And no good thing ever dies,” Andy concludes. Not just that, it takes you a long way and keeps you in good stead, I’d add.