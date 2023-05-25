Ranveer Singh’s Pepsi ad and stars reclaiming their identity

The Pepsi Rise Up Baby ad is the latest attempt by a star to silence naysayers, reject labels, and take control of their narrative.

The Pepsi ad featuring a buoyant Ranveer Singh asking you to rise up beyond people’s perception of you is the latest instance of a Hindi film star turning their shortcomings into strengths by not just owning them, but flaunting them, and in the process, taking charge of their narrative.

Remember Alia Bhatt – Genius of the Year, the All India Bakchod (AIB) video that released eight years ago after the actor infamously flubbed on Koffee with Karan the name of India’s then President? No, she didn’t say Pranab Mukherjee. In her nervous excitement to win her first rapid fire on the show, she blurted out Prithviraj Chauhan instead. Then at a nascent stage of her acting career, Alia had yet to prove her mettle and cement the enviable invincibility that has become synonymous with her today. Udta Punjab (2016), Dear Zindagi (2016), Raazi (2018), Gully Boy (2019), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), and Darlings (2022) had yet to release. Had she not dealt with it smartly, the Koffee with Karan fiasco could have caused a permanent dent in her public persona.

But Alia displayed rare maturity, unusual for actors her age, and gamely released the 10-minute AIB video that shows her poking fun at herself and laughing with the entire country at her debacle. Suddenly, the memes and the jokes that had inundated the internet until that moment, stopped. Even her harshest critics couldn’t help but laud the young actor for her irreverent courage. A brilliant image correction strategy, the video did what it was meant to do and then some more. With 29 million views on YouTube, it totally shifted the light that Alia was viewed in until then and pegged her as an actor to watch out for. Moreover, it established the now-defunct AIB as the frontrunner among the new crop of short-format video content companies, capable of creating memorable pop-culture moments.