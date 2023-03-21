Ranveer Singh dethrones Virat Kohli as India's most valued celebrity of 2022: Report

With a brand value of $181.7 million, Singh has dethroned Kohli, who had held the top position for five consecutive years. This marks a significant shift in the celebrity brand endorsement industry and solidifies Singh's status as a top-rated celebrity endorser.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has surpassed cricketer Virat Kohli to become the most valued celebrity of the year 2022, according to a report titled "Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022: Beyond the Mainstream" by corporate investigation and risk consulting firm Kroll.

With a brand value of $181.7 million, Singh has dethroned Kohli, who had held the top position for five consecutive years. This marks a significant shift in the celebrity brand endorsement industry and solidifies Singh's status as a top-rated celebrity endorser.

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli secured the second spot on the list with a brand worth of $176.9 million. Meanwhile, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar retained his position at the third spot with a brand value of $153.6 million.

In a remarkable achievement, two South Indian actors - Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna - made their debut in the top 25 most valued celebrities in India. Allu Arjun made an impressive entry at the 20th position with a brand value of $31.4 million, while Rashmika Mandanna secured the 25th spot with a brand value of $25.3 million.

Additioanlly, Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic gold medalist, made an impressive debut on the list at number 23 with a brand worth of $26.5 million.

Former cricketer MS Dhoni continued to maintain his position among the top 10 celebrities with a brand value of over $80 million, securing the sixth spot. Furthermore, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also made a comeback to the top 10 list, ranked at the eighth position with a brand value of $73.6 million.

Also read: Salman Khan crooning new song from Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fans a frenzy

Aviral Jain, Managing Director of Valuation Advisory Services at Kroll, aid, “The theme of this year’s study is “Beyond the Mainstream,” which acknowledges the rise of sports stars and South Indian celebrities as powerful brand ambassadors. ”

With the success of South Indian movies at the box office in 2022, Tollywood personalities are in high demand in the advertising and media industry on a national level, he added.

“Further, with a splendid performance at the Olympics followed by the Commonwealth Games, Indian sports stars continue to bag several marquee endorsements, benefiting because of lower competition from Bollywood stars with limited box office collection,” he said.