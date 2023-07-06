Ranveer Singh Birthday: 10 times the Bollywood star courted controversy

Ranveer Singh will turn celebrate his thirty-eighth birthday today, on July 6. The Bollywood star is always in talks not just for his energetic personality and peculiar fashion choices but also for controversy that surrounds him.

The actor has courted controversies several times in the past due to his outspoken nature and sarcasm. On his birthday, here’s a look at the 10 times Ranveer Singh courted controversy.

1. Ranveer-Anushka controversy

Ranveer Singh, who made his debut opposite Anushka Sharma in the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat, landed in controversy for making an inappropriate comment towards his co-star. The duo appeared together on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan where he made a remark at Anushka saying "Hey, you want your a*s pinched? I’m right here!"

This comment drew sharp criticism as it was deemed 'sexist' and 'inappropriate'. Even Anushka who looked stunned, retaliated by saying. "Don’t talk to me like that.”

2. Ranveer-Priyanka Controversy

Ranveer and Priyanka Chopra had a tiff during the promotion of a film even before they worked together in Gunday. Reportedly at an event Ranveer Singh blew a kiss to Priyanka, to which the actress snubbed him. After this, Ranveer had gone on to say that he would never work with her again.

3. Controversy over comment on ‘Ek Tha Tiger’

In 2012, Ranveer Singh criticised Salman Khan’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ in a string of tweets, even calling it boring. Because of this he faced heavy criticism from Salman's fans.

4. Deepika and Ranveer wedding controversy

After Ranveer and Deepika's wedding some Sikh groups said that the duo broke the Sikh code of conduct during the Anand Karaj ceremony by placing the Guru Granth Sahib at a place other than a Gurudwara, which is sternly prohibited by the Akal Takht. There was a huge uproar among the Sikh community who condemned the actors for hurting religious sentiments.

5. AIB Controversy

In 2014, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and other celebrities, along with the comedy group, AIB, performed a charity roast event.

The video of the event, uploaded on YouTube, faced severe backlash for the alleged obscene nature of jokes. An FIR was filed against the celebrities, claiming the show was "vulgar, obscene and pornographic".

6. Padmaavat controversy

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, in which Ranveer Singh played the lead role as the antagonist, was mired in controversies as several Rajput organisations claimed that the film portrayed Padmavati, a Rajput queen, in bad light.

Posters of the film were taken down, the release was impeded and idols and photos of the actors and the director were set ablaze in protest.

7. Sexist ad

Ranveer Singh appeared in an advertisement for the clothing line, Jack and Jones in which the actor was seen dressed in office wear with a woman over his shoulder. The duo was watched by a grinning butler on the side, and the tagline of the ad said, 'Don't Hold Back. Take Your Work Home’. This was criticised as sexist and offensive to women for its objectifying nature. Ranveer later had to issue an apology and the ad was taken down.

8. Baajirao Mastani Controversy

The Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Bajirao Mastani landed in controversy, after the descendants of Bajirao Peshwa alleged that the film had distorted historical facts while portraying the late king and his wives.

9. Ranveer and Brock Lesnar controversy

Ranveer Singh received a legal notice from WWE Wrestler, Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman for apparently using his catchphrase ‘Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat’, in a twisted manner.

After an India-Pakistan match, Ranveer had tweeted the tagline while sharing pictures with some of the popular cricket legends and current team members.

The advocate replied to the tweet and pointed out that his client holds copyright over the catchline.

10. Nude Photo shoot controversy

In 2022, Ranveer Singh appeared in a nude photo shoot by the PAPER magazine. This led to a huge uproar after Singh shared the photos on social media, and an FIR was lodged against him by an NGO for obscenity.

Later, Mumbai Police had summoned him for questioning. However, Ranveer Singh claimed that someone morphed his face into a nude image.