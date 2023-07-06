Ranveer Singh Birthday: 10 times the Bollywood star courted controversy

Ranveer Singh will turn celebrate his thirty-eighth birthday today, on July 6. The Bollywood star is always in talks not just for his energetic personality and peculiar fashion choices but also for controversy that surrounds him.

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, who is known for his versatile acting and eccentric fashion choices. The Bollywood actor will turn 38 as he would celebrate his birthday today, on July 6. The actor is also known for wearing his heart on his sleeve and he does not hesitate to speak his mind out.

The actor has courted controversies several times in the past due to his outspoken nature and sarcasm. On his birthday, here’s a look at the 10 times Ranveer Singh courted controversy.

1. Ranveer-Anushka controversy