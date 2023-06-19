Ranveer, Alia reveal teaser release date of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ with new poster

The teaser of the Karan Johar directorial will be released tomorrow, June 20. Besides Alia and Ranveer, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan will be seen in pivotal roles. The release date of the movie has been declared as July 28.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on Monday revealed the release date of the first teaser of their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani by sharing a new poster on Instagram. The teaser of the much-awaited movie will drop on Tuesday, June 20.

After the announcement of the teaser release, the movie created a new buzz among the fans of Ranveer and Alia. The post featured Ranveer and Alia in ethnic wear against the backdrop of a festive set-up. Both of them are going to share the screen as lead pair again after 2019 hit Gully Boy.

One user said, “I can’t wait for this season to start," and another said, "Excited to see it; Rocky's going to rock."

Karan Johar is making a comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after seven years. His last film as a director was Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Recently, Karan Johar shared a picture with Rani Mukherji on Instagram with the caption, “Rani Mukherji, are you ready for Rani Chatterjee?” This post indicates the cameo of Rani in the movie.

ALSO READ |

Besides Alia and Ranveer, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan will be seen in pivotal roles. The release date of the movie has been declared as July 28.

Ranveer was last featured in Cirkus, which was released on December 23, 2022. The film turned out to be a failure at the box office whereas Alia Bhatt’s last release was Brahmastra in September 2022.