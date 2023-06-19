CNBC TV18
Ranveer, Alia reveal teaser release date of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ with new poster

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 3:52:02 PM IST (Published)

The teaser of the Karan Johar directorial will be released tomorrow, June 20. Besides Alia and Ranveer, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan will be seen in pivotal roles. The release date of the movie has been declared as July 28.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on Monday revealed the release date of the first teaser of their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani by sharing a new poster on Instagram. The teaser of the much-awaited movie will drop on Tuesday, June 20.

Ranveer shared the new poster on Instagram with the caption, “We’re about to enter the season of love! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser Out Tomorrow!|
|"A film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas on July 28, 2023,” he added.
