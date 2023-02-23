Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer out: Rani Mukerji plays a fierce mother on a mission

In Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Rani Mukherjee plays the role of a mother who is fighting for the custody of her children after they were separated from her by child protective services. The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on March 3 but the producers delayed the release. The film has been shot in Estonia and in some parts of India.

The trailer of Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was released today. Rani plays the titular Mrs Chatterjee, who is fighting the Norwegian government to reunite with her children.

The film marks Rani’s return to the drama category. She was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway releases in theatres on March 17. The film is helmed by Ashima Chibber and written by Rahul Handa, and Sameer Satija along with the director. It is based on the true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian welfare services in 2011. The film recounts the story of the mother's battle against the Norwegian foster care system and the local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.

The trailer begins with Mrs Chatterjee and her husband’s new life in Norway. She talks about her kids, Shubh and Shuchi, and how the family has been adjusting to the new environment.

However, on one fateful day, the Norwegian welfare services take away her kids after they decided that Mrs Chatterjee couldn’t adequately care for her kids.

They see Mrs Chatterjee’s feeding her kids by the hand, sleeping with them in the same bed or putting ‘nazar’ teekas on her kids as bizarre and unacceptable behaviour.

The trailer then stresses that the inadequacy is just a cultural difference and unawareness of Indian culture on the Norwegian authorities' part.

However, Mrs Chatterjee moves courts both in Norway and India to fight for her children.

Fans took to Twitter to show appreciation for the trailer.

"On mandatory watchlist," wrote one user sharing the trailer.

Another user remarked that the film looks engaging and Rani Mukherji's acting looks incredible.

While another fan praised the strong and powerful acting performance of Rani Mukherji .

Rani Mukerji is also making her debut as a playback singer in this film. A soulful composition in the film which has a mix of Hindi and Bengali lyrics has been sung by her, Bollywood Hungama reported citing an anonymous source.