Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Here's what we know so far

Excitement is building up among fans as actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot. The wedding has been the talk of the tinsel town for a while now. With reports on the celebrity couple tying the knot this month, speculations have been rife about the wedding date. While some recent reports suggested that the Brahmāstra co-stars will tie the knot on 14th or 15th April, others say the wedding has been postponed.

Here's everything we know:

In talks with AajTak, Alia Bhatt’s uncle Robin Bhatt had said that the couple was all set to get hitched on 14th April. But, in a recent conversation with the portal, the bride’s stepbrother Rahul Bhatt said that the wedding has been postponed due to security concerns.

"The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing. Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there's a lot of pressure. I give my word that there's no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon," said Rahul Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt’s son from his first marriage with Kiran Bhatt.

The wedding would be a private affair with only close family and friends in attendance, as per reports. According to Rahul Bhatt, only 28 attendees would mark their presence on the couple’s big day.

Reports have been doing the rounds that the two stars will host two receptions post the wedding which are expected to be star-studded.

The couple is expected to tie the knot at Ranbir’s ancestral house, RK House in Chembur. However, recent reports say that the wedding will take place at Ranbir’s Bandra house, Vastu.

Pictures of decorated and lit up RK Studio, Vastu and Krishna Raj Bungalow, named after Ranbir Kapoor’s grandmother and Raj Kapoor’s wife, have flooded the internet. With the work still underway, Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill would be the couple's abode post marriage.

A taxi with Sabyasachi outfits and trucks loaded with decorative pieces were pictured at Vastu on Monday. Reports suggest that Alia’s outfit is designed by ace designer Sabyasachi whereas Ranbir would don a piece by Manish Malhotra.

Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmāstra and started dating soon after. The couple made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception in 2018.

On the work front, the two will share screen for the first time in Brahmāstra scheduled to release in September. Alia is set to produce and star in Darlings co-starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Alia will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline. The actor is also gearing up for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.