Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot on April 17, says report

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot this month, ETimes reported, citing a source close to their families, who said that the decision has been taken keeping in mind Alia's maternal grandfather N Razdan's health.

“Alia's maternal grandfather N Razdan is in fragile physical condition and he expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir. Mr Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot," the report quoted the source as saying.

Speculations about their marriage had been rife ever since the two actors confirmed their relationship.

The much-awaited marriage would take place in the second week of April, several reports said. While the ETimes report said that the source close to the couple has confirmed that April 17 has been finalised as the wedding date.

The ETimes source claimed that it would be a one- or two-day private affair with only close family in attendance.

“This function does not need to be an extravagant affair because for both families, Ranbir and Alia have been as good as married already. This is a small get-together and celebration to fulfill the wish of Alia’s grandfather," said the source, as mentioned in the report.

Celebrity 'mehendi' artist Veena Nagda, however, told HT, “Nobody has contacted me yet. I met Alia a couple of days back but no mention of wedding from her either.”

Earlier reports had suggested that the RK House had been finalised as the wedding venue. Ranbir Kapoor’s parents, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor had also tied the knot at the same venue in 1980. However, Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle and actor Randhir Kapoor refuted these claims.

Speaking to BT, he said, “I don’t know why people take such liberties with Alia and Ranbir. They are to get married in the RK house? I have heard no such thing. Not that I am aware of.”

Ranbir and Alia first met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra and started dating soon after. They made their relationship official in 2018 when they made their first appearance together at Sonam Kapoor’s and Anand Ahuja’s reception. The two will be seen on screen in Brahmāstra scheduled to release on September 9, 2022.