Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will pose for pictures after 7pm on Thursday, is what the security team told media personnel, gathered outside their Mumbai home.

Mothers of the bride and groom Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, respectively, on Wednesday evening confirmed that the wedding would be held on Thursday, were photographed entering the apartment building in Bandra, Mumbai.

The stars' security personnel briefed the media personnel, who stood on vigil on Wednesday when the 'mehendi' ceremony took place, and since early Thursday morning. "Ranbir and Alia will pose for pictures after 7pm today. Only one camera from each publication will be allowed," Yusuf Ibrahim, Alia's security in-charge, told reporters outside the apartment building.

Another member of the security team said the wedding ceremony would begin anytime after 3pm. The only other detail came from the wedding planners on Instagram. Instagram handle '@weddingartbymeher' updated fans with the caption of an old photograph of the couple with Neetu Kapoor.

The caption read, "The super intimate and not at all fat Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding! We are excited to see the wedding unfold .. with mehendi ceremony yesterday, now friends and family members including #neetukapoor #riddhima Kapoor, #ShaheenBhatt, #SoniRazdan and others, are arriving at #ranbirkapoor place. Looking forward to couple tying the knot. An intimate affair, with only 50 guests in attendance, including only family members and close friends (sic)."

What is known is that Ranbir, 39, and Alia, 29, will tie the knot in the presence of family and close friends at Vastu apartment where they live on different floors. The two haven't made any appearance since their wedding festivities began on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor posted an Instagram picture of henna on her hand, with the name of her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, written on her finger.

Ranbir's cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor are also expected to join the festivities. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji will also be in attendance.

The entire stretch from their apartment building 'Vastu' to the under-construction Krishna Raj building, where the couple is expected to live, has been strung with lights from the trees. The two properties are just about 180m away from each other.

Ranbir and Alia's security team, along with five policemen, were stationed outside the apartment building. More people were added to the security detail with the arrival of a jeep in the morning.

