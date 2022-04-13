Ranbir-Alia pre-wedding festivities begin from today

It’s happening! The most awaited marriage of celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is just round the corner. Speculations had been rife about the wedding date, and now, Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has told Pinkvilla “Ranbir is going to get married but not today. It's around the 15th. I am very happy (for him)”. Pre-wedding festivities have already started.

Reports suggest that the mehndi rituals have started in the afternoon. Director Karan Johar who launched Alia Bhatt in the film industry and a family friend of the Kapoors, Ranbir Kapoor’s cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Adar Jain and Armaan Jain were pictured arriving at the venue. Director and Ranbir Kapoor’s best friend Ayan Mukerji was also spotted.

A Ganpati puja was performed by the Kapoor-Bhatt families before kickstarting the celebrations. The couple is expected to perform a special puja remembering Ranbir Kapoor's late father and actor Rishi Kapoor who passed in 2020. Post the mehndi, the sangeet ceremony is also speculated to be organised later today.

Also Read:

Earlier today, taking to Instagram, the Brahmāstra director had made a post about Alia-Ranbir’s wedding while dropping the song ‘Kesariya’ from the movie. Ayan captioned the post “And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!”

The post further said, “We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight”.

View this post on Instagram

Actor and singer Ila Arun, on Wednesday, shared a beautiful picture with Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan and wished her for becoming a mother-in-law. She captioned the picture, “Hamari sony sasu ma ban raheein hai. congratulations Mahesh and Dear sony. God Bless Aliya and Ranbeer.” .

View this post on Instagram

The wedding, reports suggest, is going to be attended by celebrities close to the couple including Shahrukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akansha and Anushka Ranjan.