Ram Setu trailer release: Fans give thumbs up and say it will be a Diwali blockbuster

Makers of the upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’, starring Akshay Kumar, released a two-minute trailer on Tuesday. The trailer gave a glimpse of Akshay's mission as an ‘atheist archaeologist-turned believer’ to discover and save the Ram Setu, a bridge built by Lord Ram in the mythological epic Ramayan, in just three days.

The trailer gives the outline of the story where evil characters are trying to destroy the Ram Setu, which is described by the filmmakers as ‘the pillar of India’s heritage’. Akshay and his team need to prove the existence of the Ram Setu and in their mission become targets of a big scheme.

The action-adventure film, directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by Cape of Good Films, features actors Nushratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nassar, and Satya Dev in pivotal roles.

Sharing the trailer on his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar told his followers: “You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu… Hope you show even more love to the trailer.”

You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu…Hope you show even more love to the trailer. और इस दिवाली, आइये अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ राम सेतु की दुनिया का हिस्सा बनने|#RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres worldwide.https://t.co/Di7MEqbQGR— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 11, 2022

The film is slated for a release on October 25, a day after Diwali, alongside Ajay Devgn’s ‘Thank God’.

Earlier, Akshay piqued the excitement of fans by sharing multiple pictures from ‘Ram Setu’ on his social media account. One of the pictures is that of an underwater Exosuit called Makar, which was used during the shoot. He also shared a picture of an exciting and thrilling action sequence. The actor also announced the film’s trailer release date on Dussehra.

‘Ram Setu’ will be the fourth consecutive Diwali release for Akshay Kumar. His films ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Laxmii’ (OTT), and ‘Sooryavanshi ‘were also released during the festival. The film will also be the fifth release this year for the actor after ‘Bachchhan Paandey, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Cuttputlli.’

One Twitter user Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01 compared the movie with ‘Thank God’ and said the Akshay movie was likely to “take a bigger opening”.

Ramsetu trailer is more fascinating than Thank God trailer…… Ramsetu will take a Bigger opening as compared to Thank God… #RamSetu Vs #ThankGod pic.twitter.com/tz5JfQBaW4 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 11, 2022

Another user Ashish Robinhood Pandey @ashispandey1693 said the movie was a visual treat.

“As seen in the trailer BGM is so thrilling and engaging. In 3D this (will) give an outstanding experience,” he wrote. However, he said there were slight nuances which did not appear good.

#RamSetu movie is a visual treat..As seen in trailer BGM is so thrilling and engaging 🤟🔥In 3D this give a outstanding experienceBut there is slight nuances which not looking goodLet's c how this movie make audience crazy#RamSetuTrailer #AkshayKumar𓃵 pic.twitter.com/xNznp4CJw1— Ashish Robinhood pandey (@ashispandey1693) October 11, 2022

One user Sandeep Kumar @sandeep_suga Said: “Don't know what, but it seems incomplete to me. Seems like something is missing.”