Ram Setu Day 1 collection: Akshay Kumar’s Diwali records an average start

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu has taken an average start at the Box Office falling slightly short of industry expectations. According to early estimates, Ram Setu has received an estimated Day 1 collection of Rs 13 to Rs 14 crore, Bollywood Hungama reported. This is slightly lower than the conservative industry prediction of Rs 15 to Rs 17 crore.

The film has collected around Rs 6.75 crore in the three national chains and it’s the mass belt that has helped the film get closer to the Rs 14 crore mark. The actuals can be marginally higher or lower depending on the final figures in non-national multiplexes and single screens, as per the report.

The film witnessed a strong opening day despite recording a low response in advance booking. The advance booking of this action-adventure film was lower than this year's underperformers like Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera. However, Ram Setu opened in the theatres with 30-35 percent occupancy range due to the Diwali holiday, reports Box Office India. The opening shows received a good occupancy while there were even full houses during the noon shows in the Hindi belt.

The film saw a release on around 3100 screens which is similar to Akshay’s previous film Raksha Bandhan.

Ram Setu stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. There is no music, and it is a fun popcorn adventure, the kind Bollywood hasn’t produced in quite a while. Ram Setu has a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, and it involves extensive VFX and CGI work which as per reviews comes off as mediocre.