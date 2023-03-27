Ram Charan celebrates his 38th birthday on March 27. The actor is now gearing up for his next project RC 15, a political action drama helmed by director S Shankar and bankrolled by Dil Raju.

Ram Charan is one of the most talented and successful actors in the south film industry who has a massive fan following across the country. He is currently basking in the success of RRR after the SS Rajamouli directorial won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for the ‘Naatu Naatu’ track.

Ram Charan celebrates his 38th birthday on March 27. The actor is now gearing up for his next project RC 15, a political action drama helmed by director S Shankar and bankrolled by Dil Raju. The title of the film will be revealed on the actor’s birthday, the makers announced recently.

On the birthday of Ram Charan, here’s a look at some interesting facts about the actor:

Ram Charan’s Bollywood debut was not a success.

The actor made his Hindi film debut in 2013 with the film Zanjeer, a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer that was released in 1973. Starring opposite Priyanka Chopra, Ram Charan’s performance received mixed reviews while the film bombed at the box office.

He is the grandson of a freedom fighter

Ram Charan, who played the role of a freedom fighter in RRR, is the grandson of a freedom fighter. His maternal grandfather, Allu Rama Lingaiah, was a famous actor and he was involved in India’s freedom struggle.

He performed his own stunts in a film

In his 2016 action drama Dhruva, Ram Charan showed extreme professionalism and performed all his stunts. He performed in all the action sequences without taking the help of any stuntmen. The film turned out to be a box-office success.

Ram Charan owned an Airline

Ram Charan invested in a low-cost regional carrier TruJet, which was in operation from 2015 to 2022. The airline was grounded after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and mounting losses, according to reports.

Turned producer for his father Chiranjeevi’s comeback film

Superstar Chiranjeevi helped and supported his son Ram Charan in the early stages of his career, and Ram returned the favour by turning producer for his father’s comeback film Khaidi No 150 in 2017. The V V Vinayak directorial was jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company.

He went to the same acting school as Hrithik, Kareena and Priyanka

Despite being the son of a superstar, Ram Charan took basic acting lessons in his early days from Kishore Namit Kapoor’s famous acting school in Mumbai. The school has produced other prominent stars in Bollywood including Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati are childhood friends.

Bahubali Fame actor, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan studied together in Chennai till 9th standard and have been best friends for years.