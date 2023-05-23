Watch — Ram Charan performs hook steps of Naatu Naatu at G20 Summit

Ram Charan’s Hollywood debut is one of the most talked about topics ever since the global success of SS Rajamouli's RRR. And, now, the actor made a big revelation regarding the same.

RRR actor Ram Charan, on Monday, attended the G20 summit held at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. Ram Charan surprised the audience by performing the hook steps of the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ drawing cheers and applause from the audience. The actor was joined by the South Korean Ambassador on stage. The clip became an instant hit on social media.

During an interaction at the event, Ram Charan also dropped a major hint about his much-anticipated Hollywood debut.

While speaking at the 'Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation' event in Srinagar, Ram Charan said that Kashmir is the “coolest” place to shoot films in India.

Ram Charan further said that he has been coming to Kashmir since 1986 when his father, the legendary actor Chiranjeevi, shot movies in Gulmarg and Sonamarg.

“Because my father has been an actor for 45 years and I am the second generation, I have been visiting Kashmir. Since 1986, I have been coming here. I visited Kashmir for the first time at that time. In Sonamarg and these stunning locations, my dad has done a lot of filming. I used to visit when I was younger. I used to feel like I had accomplished something over the summer break when my dad invited me to Kashmir. It was comparable to success,” the actor said.

Ram Charan also hinted at his venture into Hollywood. The actor said that he would love to explore India more and he will consider shooting outside of India only if the director or producer is from Hollywood. He said, “I want to learn more about India. For my next two films, I don't want to go abroad unless the producer is from Hollywood.”

Ram Charan spoke about his commitment to his cultural roots and praised the evolution of Indian cinema.

The special panel discussion on the sidelines of the G20 summit focused on film tourism to boost economic growth and cultural heritage preservation.

Ram Charan played a cameo in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He is currently working with director Shankar on the film Game Changer. The highly anticipated action film is expected to release later this year or early next year.