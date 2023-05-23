Watch — Ram Charan performs hook steps of Naatu Naatu at G20 Summit

Ram Charan’s Hollywood debut is one of the most talked about topics ever since the global success of SS Rajamouli's RRR. And, now, the actor made a big revelation regarding the same.

RRR actor Ram Charan, on Monday, attended the G20 summit held at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. Ram Charan surprised the audience by performing the hook steps of the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ drawing cheers and applause from the audience. The actor was joined by the South Korean Ambassador on stage. The clip became an instant hit on social media.

Ram Charan dances to the tunes of '#NaatuNaatu' song from #RRR movie, in Srinagar at #G20 Summit in #Kashmir #G20InKashmir #G20Kashmir #ramcharan #rrr #naatunaatu pic.twitter.com/YztZZKBCo9 — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 22, 2023 During an interaction at the event, Ram Charan also dropped a major hint about his much-anticipated Hollywood debut.

While speaking at the 'Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation' event in Srinagar, Ram Charan said that Kashmir is the “coolest” place to shoot films in India.