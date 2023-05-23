English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsWatch — Ram Charan performs hook steps of Naatu Naatu at G20 Summit

Watch — Ram Charan performs hook steps of Naatu Naatu at G20 Summit

Watch — Ram Charan performs hook steps of Naatu Naatu at G20 Summit
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 4:53:55 PM IST (Updated)

Ram Charan’s Hollywood debut is one of the most talked about topics ever since the global success of SS Rajamouli's RRR. And, now, the actor made a big revelation regarding the same.

RRR actor Ram Charan, on Monday, attended the G20 summit held at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. Ram Charan surprised the audience by performing the hook steps of the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ drawing cheers and applause from the audience. The actor was joined by the South Korean Ambassador on stage. The clip became an instant hit on social media.
During an interaction at the event, Ram Charan also dropped a major hint about his much-anticipated Hollywood debut.

While speaking at the 'Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation' event in Srinagar, Ram Charan said that Kashmir is the “coolest” place to shoot films in India.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X