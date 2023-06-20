The couple embraced parenthood after 11 years of their marriage. Congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans have started pouring in as well.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have become proud parents to a baby girl, their first child, on Tuesday. The official bulletin from the Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, stated that the couple welcomed a baby girl on June 20 and both the mother and the daughter are doing well.

Ram Charan ’s father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha visited the couple at the hospital to meet their newborn granddaughter.

Expressing his happiness Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!”

The couple embraced parenthood after 11 years of their marriage. Congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans have started pouring in as well.

“Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents’ club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a lifetime. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness,” tweeted Jr NTR.

Actor Sai Dharam Tej also congratulated the couple.

“Welcome Home Little One. Overwhelmed with Joy and Happiness. Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela as you embrace this incredible journey of parenthood with this beautiful blessing. Our boundless family is wishing you endless love, laughter, and warmth,” he wrote.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu also congratulated the couple.

“Big congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela on the newest addition to your family! Welcome to parenthood,” Mahesh Babu wrote.

Actor Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy also visited the couple at the hospital and the actor shared a congratulatory message on Instagram for Ram Charan and Upasana.

Ram Charan and Upasana were seen entering the hospital earlier on Monday, as per a Zee news report.

The news of the couple expecting their first child was first in December last year.

Since then, the couple has had multiple baby showers in Hyderabad, Dubai and in the US when they had a ‘babymoon’ on the sidelines of attending the Oscars 2023.

Last week, she shared an image on her Instagram story from the hospital and wrote, “Something very special coming soon.”

On the work front, Ram Charan will feature in the upcoming action film 'Game Changer' starring opposite actor Kiara Advani. Game Changer helmed by director Shankar will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, this year.