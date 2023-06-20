The couple embraced parenthood after 11 years of their marriage. Congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans have started pouring in as well.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have become proud parents to a baby girl, their first child, on Tuesday. The official bulletin from the Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, stated that the couple welcomed a baby girl on June 20 and both the mother and the daughter are doing well.

Ram Charan ’s father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha visited the couple at the hospital to meet their newborn granddaughter.

Expressing his happiness Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!”