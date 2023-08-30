CNBC TV18
Raksha Bandhan offer | Gadar 2 delights fans with 'buy 2 get 2 free ticket' promotion

With this offer, some fans are even speculating that the film might cross the Rs 500 crore mark this weekend.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 30, 2023 9:46:43 PM IST (Published)

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the team behind the superhit movie "Gadar 2" have unveiled a compelling incentive to gratify cinema enthusiasts. Zee Studios, the production company, has introduced a "buy 2, get 2 tickets free" promotion for the film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. This time-sensitive offer is slated to remain active solely until the upcoming weekend (September 3).
In a social media post, Zee Studios said,"Iss Raksha Bandhan, kijiye poore parivaar ke liye kuch khaas! Book karein tickets under the ongoing offer of Buy 2 Get 2 using the code - GADAR2 (Link in bio) (Book your tickets under buy 2, get 2 offer on this festive season) #Gadar2 in cinemas now."
With this offer, some fans are even speculating that the film might cross the Rs 500 crore mark this weekend. On Instagram, one fan posted, “500 crore this week paar (this weekend Gadar 2 will record Rs 500 crore."Wow. Very nice idea and good offer. Brother / Sir this time I have noticed a very Good Campaigning & Promotions for Gadar-2 . I expect the same promotion for all ur forth coming Films"
"Gadar 2" has been a blockbuster. It earned almost Rs 5 crore on its 18th day in theaters, according to Sacnilk.com. This movie is a sequel to the famous film "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha." Sunny Deol is back as the tough truck driver Tara Singh, and Ameesha Patel plays his wife Sakeena. The talented director Anil Sharma is behind the camera for this one.
Deol, is really happy about the movie's success. He shared, "I have not still planned anything as to what I'm going to be doing next, hopefully, because I really want to cherish the moment and I want to take my step properly, one step at a time."
Additionally, he said that he wants to keep making big movies with strong values, just like what people want to watch now. He's taking it slow and picking stories that will shine on the big screen.
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' emerges as third highest-grossing hindi film, overtakes 'KGF 2'
X