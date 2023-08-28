Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top songs to dedicate to your siblings

1.Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana:

This timeless classic song of Raksha Bandhan was featured in the 1959 Bollywood movie, Chhoti Bahen. The lyrics were penned down by Shailendra and the song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The film starred Balraj Sahni, Nanda and Rehman in prominent roles.

2.Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka:

This popular Raksha Bandhan song was part of the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi, and it was beautifully sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The film starred Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman in the main roles.

3.Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se:

The song was part of the 1959 Bollywood movie Resham Ki Dori. The lyrics were written by Shailendra. The film starred Dharmendra and Saira Banu in the main roles.

4.Hum Behno Ke Liye Bhaiya:

This song originates from the classic 1969 Bollywood film Anjaana. The heartfelt lyrics were crafted by Anand Bakshi, while it was sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

5.Yeh Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa:

The song found its place in the 1972 cinematic gem Be-Imaan. The lyrics were penned by Varma Malik. And the song was brought to life through the melodious voices of Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh. The film itself boasted a star-studded cast, including Manoj Kumar, Rakhee, Pran, Nazima, Sneh Lata, and Premnath.