Rakhi 2022: 10 sibling-themed Bollywood films to watch

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Raksha Bandhan 2022: Bollywood brother-sister films are high on emotion, drama, maybe even catharsis. So what better way to celebrate the special day than by sharing it with screen siblings like Priyanka Chopra-Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan-SRK, Zeenat Aman-Dev Anand, and so on.

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is all about the bond between brothers and sisters. This year it is being celebrated on Thursday, August 11. Bollywood has made several films over the years celebrating this bond. In Dev Anand’s Hare Rama Hare Krishna, the protagonist went looking for his lost sister, while Amitabh Bachchan promised to safeguard his sister’s future in Majboor and My Brother Nikhil showcased the fight of a sister for the rights of her sibling.

Here’s a list of 10 Hindi movies you can watch with your sibling on Rakhi:

Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Released in 1971, this film is about a brother and sister who are separated in childhood. Dev Anand, who played the role of the brother Prashant, goes in search of his sister, Jasbir (Zeenat Aman), who is disenchanted with the world and looking for solace in the dark world of drugs.

Majboor

The movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan, was released in 1974. Bachchan played the role of Ravi Khanna, a brother who is the provider for a family of two younger siblings and a widowed mother. When he learnt of his terminal illness, he falsely confessed to a crime to collect the bounty money to provide for his family. However, while in jail he had a successful surgery. He then escaped prison to identify the true killer.

Sarbjit

This 2016 movie is a biographical drama in which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the sister of Randeep Hooda. Dalbir (Aishwarya) fought for the release of Sarbjit (Randeep) who was sentenced to death in Pakistan prison.

Fiza

Fiza, a crime thriller released in 2000, is a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Fiza (Karishma Kapoor) went in search of her brother Amaan (Hrithik Roshan), who disappeared during the 1993 Bombay riots.

Dil Dhadakne Do

This 2015 comedy drama, directed by Zoya Akhtar, had Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra as brother and sister. When Priyanka was ill-treated by her husband (Rahul Bose) and underestimated by her parents, her brother stood by her. She did the same for him.

My Brother Nikhil

This 2005 film portrayed the life of the protagonist, Nikhil, who was dealing with the repercussions of making it public that he had HIV/AIDS. In the film, Sanjay Suri played the role of Nikhil Kapoor, while Juhi Chawla played his elder sister Anamika.

Iqbal

Iqbal is a 2005 movie directed by Nagesh Kukunoor in which the main protagonist Iqbal (Shreyas Talpade) is a deaf-and-mute boy who takes the help of his sister (Shweta Prasad) to communicate. She pushed him towards nurturing his dream to become a cricketer and secure a place in the Indian national team.

Josh

Josh, released in 2000, is a romantic action film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as twins. The film is set in Goa.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Released in 1999, Hum Saath Saath Hain features an ensemble cast, including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, and Neelam Kothari who play siblings in the film. The film is a family drama, which captures the essence of siblinghood.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Released in 2001, this Bollywood classic talks of the bond between step-brothers Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) and sisters Anjali (Kajol) and Pooja (Kareena Kapoor Khan).