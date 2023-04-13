Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 gets a release date, Bhediya 2 and new vampire movie announced; details inside

Producer Dinesh Vijan is set to expand his horror comedy universe with three upcoming films. Stree 2 will hit the theatres on August 31, 2024.

One of the most awaited films of Bollywood, Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor has finally got a release date, as confirmed by producer Dinesh Vijan on Wednesday. The producer announced the release date of Stree 2 at a grand event held in Mumbai. In the presence of the lead cast of the movie, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, Vijan said that the film will release in 2024.

The cast recalled their last run-in with Stree and prayed that she would not return. However, Shraddha reminded people as Stree is once again all set to scare Rajkummar Rao’s character ‘Vicky’.

The team finally revealed that Stree 2 will hit the theatres on August 31, 2024.

Varun Dhawan, who was also present at the event, announced his film Bhediya 2 and confirmed that he will be returning to his werewolf avatar. Not many details were revealed about the film apart from the fact that it is slated to release in 2025.

It was also revealed that Maddock Films is working on another vampire-themed film which will be the third of Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe.

Details of Stree 2

The sequel will release almost after six years of the release of the original film which grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The shooting of Stree 2 is expected to begin later this year, according to reports.

In the film, actors Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi will be reprising their roles.

Recently, the character of Stree made a cameo appearance in the song Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan’s film Bhediya.

Details of Bhediya 2

The release of Stree 2 will be followed by Bhediya 2 which will further expand the horror comedy universe. The story of both films is said to be interlinked and will culminate into something bigger, as per a Pink Villa report.

In the film, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will reprise their roles of Bhaskar and Dr Ankita. The horror comedy is scheduled to release in 2025.

With the two films, the idea of the production is to create a horror universe with sequels which will be interlinked.