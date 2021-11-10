Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to tie the knot in Chandigarh today, says report

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot in an elaborate ceremony in Chandigarh today.

According to a report in ETimes, Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's wedding is taking place in Chandigarh today, November 10. The report said the ceremony will be a very close affair for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. The couple has invited only select guests from the film industry.

They worked together for the first time in the 2014 film CityLights.

Rao was last seen in his recent film Hum Do Humare Do on Disney+Hotstar. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Ratna Pathak Shah, Paresh Rawal. He has a couple of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar, a Netflix film Monica, O My Darling and Vikram Rao's Hit: The First Case.