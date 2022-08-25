Rajiv Kapoor birth anniversary: Lesser-known facts about Raj Kapoor’s youngest son

Mini
The youngest of the five children of Indian cinema’s showman Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor was born on August 25, 1962, in Mumbai. On his birth anniversary, here’s a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actor
Fondly called ‘Chimpu’, Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest of the five children of Indian cinema’s showman Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor.
Born on August 25, 1962, in Mumbai, Rajiv was the youngest brother of Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, Rima Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. He was also the grandson of legendary Bollywood actor Prithviraj Kapoor and nephew of Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor.
