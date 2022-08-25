Rajiv Kapoor birth anniversary: Lesser-known facts about Raj Kapoor’s youngest son

By CNBCTV18.com

Fondly called ‘Chimpu’, Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest of the five children of Indian cinema’s showman Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor.

Born on August 25, 1962, in Mumbai, Rajiv was the youngest brother of Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, Rima Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. He was also the grandson of legendary Bollywood actor Prithviraj Kapoor and nephew of Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor.

On his birth anniversary, here’s a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actor

Following the footsteps of elder brothers Randhir and Rishi, Rajiv also acted in Bollywood films and later branched out into filmmaking.

He made his debut with Ek Jaan Hai Hum, which was directed by Rajiv Mehra, in 1983. The film also starred Divya Rana, Shammi Kapoor and veteran actor Tanuja.

He acted in films like Aasman (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Mera Saathi (1985).

His share of fame came with the 1985 hit Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which was also his father's last directorial. The movie starred Mandakini, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and AK Hangal.

Rajiv had acted with Mandakini, Vijayata Pandit, Padmini Kolhapure, Meenakshi Sheshadhiri, Amrita Singh, Kimi Katkar, Dimple Kapadia, Rati Agnihotri and Tina Munim among others.

His last appearance on the silver screen was in the 1990 film Zimmedaar after which he ventured into direction and production.

Rajiv made his directorial debut with the movie Prem Granth in 1996, starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

His last movie was Aa Ab Laut Chale, starring Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai and Rajesh Khanna. The film was released in 1999.

He was all set to make a comeback in acting after three decades in the sports drama titled ‘Toolsidas Junior’ co-starring Sanjay Dutt. However, he passed away on February 9, 2021, at the age of 58.

The actor had married architect Aarti Sabharwal in 2001, but the duo parted ways in 2003.